Friday, February 05, 2021
Video of dancer’s Bhangra class at -20 degrees in Canada is breaking the Internet

The video features four people, physically-distanced and unfazed by the snowfall, imitating Pandher.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | February 5, 2021 5:45:09 pm
Bhangra in snow, Bhangra in snow viral video, Bhangra class in snow, Yukon Bhangra in Yukon, Snow bhangra, viral video, Canada, Trending news, Indian Express news.Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over a million likes.

A dancer conducted a bhangra class in the pristine snow-capped wilderness of Yukon, a territory in northwest Canada and the video of it is now making waves on the Internet.

Taking to Twitter, dancer Gurdeep Pandher shared a short video of the dance session, which featured some members of Yukon’s French community who are also his students

“Outdoor winter Bhangra class in the Yukon. When it was -20 degree C (feeling like -30 degree C with windchill) and the pandemic on top of that, these friends from the Yukon’s French community joined me for a physically-distanced and pandemic-safe bhangra class for joy, exercise and positivity,” Pandher captioned the video.

The footage features four people, physically-distanced and unfazed by the snowfall, imitating Pandher. According to the post, the temperature read – 20 degrees as the video was shot.

