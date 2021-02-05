Video of dancer’s Bhangra class at -20 degrees in Canada is breaking the Internet

A dancer conducted a bhangra class in the pristine snow-capped wilderness of Yukon, a territory in northwest Canada and the video of it is now making waves on the Internet.
Taking to Twitter, dancer Gurdeep Pandher shared a short video of the dance session, which featured some members of Yukon’s French community who are also his students
“Outdoor winter Bhangra class in the Yukon. When it was -20 degree C (feeling like -30 degree C with windchill) and the pandemic on top of that, these friends from the Yukon’s French community joined me for a physically-distanced and pandemic-safe bhangra class for joy, exercise and positivity,” Pandher captioned the video.
The footage features four people, physically-distanced and unfazed by the snowfall, imitating Pandher. According to the post, the temperature read – 20 degrees as the video was shot.
Take a look here:
Outdoor winter Bhangra class in the Yukon. When it was -20ºC (feeling like -30ºC with windchill) & the pandemic on top of that, these friends from the Yukon's French community joined me for a "physically-distanced and pandemic-safe" bhangra class for joy, exercise and positivity. pic.twitter.com/wkWK3WxZoq
— Gurdeep Pandher of Yukon (@GurdeepPandher) February 3, 2021
Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over a million likes. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
Positively FUN! (and challenging, I'm sure!)
— Susan Brooks (@susanthelearner) February 3, 2021
That has made my day. Thanks so much for all you do.
— middle aged maven (@e_wurtz) February 3, 2021
You're a wonderful teacher! Maybe someday I'll be lucky enough to take a lesson from you 💚
— JaneAustenDance (@JaneAustenDance) February 4, 2021
Looks like soooo much fun, wish I could go there and join you! 😊🥰🤩
— Kim W (@CanaryAmerica) February 3, 2021
I cannot like this enough!!! It brings me so much joy just watching!
— Judith McKendrick, MBA (@judyinnj) February 3, 2021
That was awesome!
Would you ever think to do tutorial videos on YouTube? I would love to learn.
— 🌵🌟Melissa🌟🌵💔CK (@mgarner1227) February 3, 2021
Love this!!!
— Brenda O'Connor (@boc727) February 3, 2021
I tell you those French people… they are fierce!
As you might have heard they even eat pain for breakfast.
— Maya l’abeille (@MayalabeilleSK) February 3, 2021
this is great Gurdeep!! love it
— Scot Cameron – co2digital Inc (@co2digital) February 3, 2021
I guess I'm a decent Canadian because I could tell how cold it was by the sound of the snow?
Snow Bhangra…. c'est chaud!
— PMPET🇨🇦 (@CanadasPMPET) February 3, 2021
