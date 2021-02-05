Video of dancer’s Bhangra class at -20 degrees in Canada is breaking the Internet

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over a million likes.

A dancer conducted a bhangra class in the pristine snow-capped wilderness of Yukon, a territory in northwest Canada and the video of it is now making waves on the Internet.

Taking to Twitter, dancer Gurdeep Pandher shared a short video of the dance session, which featured some members of Yukon’s French community who are also his students

“Outdoor winter Bhangra class in the Yukon. When it was -20 degree C (feeling like -30 degree C with windchill) and the pandemic on top of that, these friends from the Yukon’s French community joined me for a physically-distanced and pandemic-safe bhangra class for joy, exercise and positivity,” Pandher captioned the video.

The footage features four people, physically-distanced and unfazed by the snowfall, imitating Pandher. According to the post, the temperature read – 20 degrees as the video was shot.

Take a look here:

Outdoor winter Bhangra class in the Yukon. When it was -20ºC (feeling like -30ºC with windchill) & the pandemic on top of that, these friends from the Yukon's French community joined me for a "physically-distanced and pandemic-safe" bhangra class for joy, exercise and positivity. pic.twitter.com/wkWK3WxZoq — Gurdeep Pandher of Yukon (@GurdeepPandher) February 3, 2021

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over a million likes. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Positively FUN! (and challenging, I'm sure!) — Susan Brooks (@susanthelearner) February 3, 2021

That has made my day. Thanks so much for all you do. — middle aged maven (@e_wurtz) February 3, 2021

You're a wonderful teacher! Maybe someday I'll be lucky enough to take a lesson from you 💚 — JaneAustenDance (@JaneAustenDance) February 4, 2021

Looks like soooo much fun, wish I could go there and join you! 😊🥰🤩 — Kim W (@CanaryAmerica) February 3, 2021

I cannot like this enough!!! It brings me so much joy just watching! — Judith McKendrick, MBA (@judyinnj) February 3, 2021

That was awesome! Would you ever think to do tutorial videos on YouTube? I would love to learn. — 🌵🌟Melissa🌟🌵💔CK (@mgarner1227) February 3, 2021

Love this!!! — Brenda O'Connor (@boc727) February 3, 2021

I tell you those French people… they are fierce!

As you might have heard they even eat pain for breakfast. — Maya l’abeille (@MayalabeilleSK) February 3, 2021

this is great Gurdeep!! love it — Scot Cameron – co2digital Inc (@co2digital) February 3, 2021

I guess I'm a decent Canadian because I could tell how cold it was by the sound of the snow? Snow Bhangra…. c'est chaud! — PMPET🇨🇦 (@CanadasPMPET) February 3, 2021

