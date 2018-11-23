Toggle Menu
Outrage on social media after French court clears ad showing woman tied to train trackshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/beziers-train-poster-woman-tied-to-train-track-court-clear-5461269/

Outrage on social media after French court clears ad showing woman tied to train tracks

Many criticising the ad drew parallels with the recent murder of a woman on the TGV tracks, where she was tied to the tracks by her husband.

Béziers train ad, Béziers TGV train,
The ad created a furore in France as it appeared four months after a woman was murdered in a similar way.

A controversial advertisement depicting a woman tied to train tracks that created a stir in France was deemed legal by a local court. The French court ruled that posters do not promote violence against women, reported BBC News. The ad in question was created by the southern town of Beziers in December 2017 and designed to celebrate the arrival of the high-speed TGV trains in the area. A court in Montpellier said the poster did not promote violence against women in spite of its “doubtful” and “provocative” humour, local paper 20 Minutes reported.

“With the TGV, she would have suffered less,” the caption of the advertisement said. The poster sparked outrage and French Equality Minister and several feminist groups questioned how anyone found it funny or tasteful.

Many criticising the ad drew parallels with the recent murder of a woman on the TGV tracks. According to ABC News, a 34-year-old woman named Emilie Hallouin was tied to the TGV tracks by her husband and was run over by the train in northern France. The poster was put up just four months after the death and many felt it had a link with the case.

The town’s far-right Mayor, Robert Menard, had defended the advert following the uproar, accusing critics of political correctness. Taking to Twitter, he asked: “Should we ban thousands of examples of ‘feminicide’ in cinema, cartoons and music clips?” and shared images of other instances where such images were used in popular culture.

After the court’s ruling, people are shocked and appalled.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android