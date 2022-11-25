‘Beyond miracle’: UK boy celebrates first birthday a year after doctors gave him a day to live

When 41-year-old UK woman Marie Clare Tully gave birth to her son Hector three years after a miscarriage, she was told by doctors that he would not live more than a day, the BBC reported. The baby, who was born premature at just 23 weeks, has now celebrated his first birthday, beating all odds.

“I’m so proud of him. He is a miracle, he is beyond a miracle and I am so proud of him. It is because of everyone’s positive prayers that he has been pulled through and we have made sure to surround him with all the love and joy and hope so that he feels absolutely adored. We make sure every day is great for him,” an elated Tully told the BBC.

A report by Edinburgh Live said Hector has so far spent 259 nights of his life in hospital. The little child has hydrocephalus, meaning “spinal fluid cannot flow around the body owing to a bleed in his brain”. In addition, he suffers from chronic lung disease, retinopathy and centralised sleep apnoea and has a feeding tube inserted.

As Hector was born during the Covid-19 pandemic, his parents Tully and Angus had to overcome other difficulties. They were not permitted to visit their newborn baby who was struggling in an incubator. He was wrapped in plastic for warmth and sent to the resuscitation department.

After 42 days, the child was taken out of the ventilator and Tully’s joy knew no bounds. “When I heard, I let out a wail that came from the bottom of my soul, I can’t articulate it, it was the greatest feeling in the world,” the mother told BBC Scotland.

“There was still a long way to go but to know the team thought he was going to survive was so great.” As per the Edinburgh Live report, Hector was permitted to go home in April this year after spending more than five months in the hospital and the child has undergone 15 surgeries so far.