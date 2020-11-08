Trump campaign books wrong venue for post-election presser, leaves netizens in splits

It was not just the confusion about the venue but also the actual location that triggered hilarious reactions online. (Source: @SlexAxton/Twitter)

On Saturday, even as major US media outlets projected that Joe Biden would become the 46th President of the United States, a combative Donald Trump harped that the former vice-president was “rushing to falsely pose as the winner” and that the “race is far from over”.

However, shortly before the US media called the election in favour of Joe Biden, Trump announced that there would be a “lawyers press conference” at the Four Seasons in Philadelphia. The tweet gave rise to confusion on the exact location even as Trump quickly issued a clarification. In reality, the conference was to be held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a company situated between a crematorium and an adult book store, and not the Four Seasons luxury hotel.

“Trump, a hotelier at heart, announces a press conference at Philadelphia’s “Four Seasons” at 11, before specifying it’s at Four Seasons Total Landscaping at 11:30,” White House reporter Josh Wingrove tweeted while sharing screenshots of the deleted tweets.

Trump, a hotelier at heart, announces a press conference at Philadelphia’s “Four Seasons” at 11, before specifying it’s at Four Seasons Total Landscaping at 11:30. pic.twitter.com/HmTIPeukNG — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) November 7, 2020

However, it was not just the confusion about the venue but also the actual location that triggered hilarious reactions online. According to NZ Herald, the press conference was held in front of a closed garage door that was next to an adult book store. While many wondered if a mistake was made while booking the venue, others came up with hilarious reactions to the gaffe.

Great location. It’s the best location. Best location for any press conference. No other President has had this location. I’m the first. Me. I have that location. Big news coming. Big news. The country is doing better than ever. I did that. Great, great location. pic.twitter.com/6mPav02wsb — John Fell in Baltimore (@JohnFellInBMore) November 7, 2020

At a landscaping company next to an adult book store?? Oh my God. This is so embarrassing!!! pic.twitter.com/bAyySkAQ8r — Kelly Nugent (@_Kelly_Nugent) November 7, 2020

This is going super duper great. pic.twitter.com/RdgU09bg3P — KevinlyFrauder 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) November 7, 2020

Yes Donald, here’s that “big press conference.” pic.twitter.com/iIhb1TjBWQ — ⭐️ Merrill – sheltering at home ⭐️ (@MerrillLynched) November 7, 2020

THE BIGGEST AND BEST PRESS CONFERENCE IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY!#BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/RBDk3DnktK — NW Pete (@ptv1024) November 7, 2020

I feel like we didn’t focus enough on the fact that someone in the Trump campaign meant to schedule the “four seasons hotel” but definitely accidentally scheduled this “four seasons landscaping” store and they had to follow through with it. Veep was not this good. pic.twitter.com/DTJIQGsKHG — Alex Sexton (@SlexAxton) November 7, 2020

Later, a clarification was also tweeted by the Four Seasons hotel to dispel confusion.

To clarify, President Trump’s press conference will NOT be held at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia.

It will be held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping— no relation with the hotel. — Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center (@FSPhiladelphia) November 7, 2020

