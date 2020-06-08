scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 08, 2020
COVID19

‘Better safe than sorry’: #Unlock 1.0 trends online as malls, restaurants open after 2 months

Using hashtag #Unlock 1.0, which marks the first phase after the lockdown was lifted by the government, Twitter was flooded with memes with many wondering how the relaxation would play out amid the ongoing pandemic.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 8, 2020 7:33:17 pm
covid-19, coronavirus, lockdown, unlock 1.0, unlock twitter reactions, unlock trending, Netizens flooded social media with memes and jokes after the first day of reopening of malls, hotels and religious places.

As shopping malls, restaurants and religious places threw open their doors after a hiatus of two months, many took to social media to express their concerns of venturing out at a time when the country is reporting over 8,000 fresh infections daily.

While devotees visited temples to offers prayers on the first day, heavy traffic congestion was noted in metro cities such as Delhi and Mumbai as several private offices also reopened.

Using hashtag #Unlock 1.0, Twitter was flooded with netizens sharing memes and posts wondering how the relaxation in the rules would play out amid the new normal in a post-Covid-19 world.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 08: Latest News

Advertisement