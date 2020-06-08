‘Better safe than sorry’: #Unlock 1.0 trends online as malls, restaurants open after 2 months

As shopping malls, restaurants and religious places threw open their doors after a hiatus of two months, many took to social media to express their concerns of venturing out at a time when the country is reporting over 8,000 fresh infections daily.
While devotees visited temples to offers prayers on the first day, heavy traffic congestion was noted in metro cities such as Delhi and Mumbai as several private offices also reopened.
Using hashtag #Unlock 1.0, Twitter was flooded with netizens sharing memes and posts wondering how the relaxation in the rules would play out amid the new normal in a post-Covid-19 world.
Social Distancing 101 #Unlock1 #unlock2 pic.twitter.com/XBcAd7T9Yr
— jetheya (@jetheya) June 8, 2020
#Unlock1 people today breaking social distance to corona pic.twitter.com/zBKz4OnLkL
— Umang😉 (@umabhai04) June 8, 2020
#unlock2 #Unlock1
Corona in Unlock: pic.twitter.com/VHQxQrUfeC
— Rachit Goyal (@irachitgoyal) June 8, 2020
#Unlock1
India is on 5th place in the world to have corona cases and govt. opens malls, temples ans restaurants.
People be like :- pic.twitter.com/NZMiah3qgG
— Suren (@Arrre_bhai) June 8, 2020
#Unlock1
When we have 257k Covid cases but still your friend wants to go on date : pic.twitter.com/PUvUo5vOVR
— MAAZ (@md_maaz1) June 8, 2020
People coming out of their houses to visit restaurants and malls today. #Unlock1
Corona – pic.twitter.com/iapgLUKqqX
— Nāzīsh ✨ (@used_less_brain) June 8, 2020
Opening malls restaurants from today when we are increasing at about 11k cases a day be like : pic.twitter.com/oJfFnt8mbc
— JRism (@Chaotic_mind999) June 8, 2020
#Unlock1
*Malls, hotels, mandir, restaurants open now*
corona virus to people – pic.twitter.com/1JMIzcoq2E
— Pranjul Sharma (@pranjultweet) June 8, 2020
Restraunts: No one is allowed without wearing masks.
Me: pic.twitter.com/0eT0siZD54
— Rohan Arora (@alwaysiinsane) June 8, 2020
#Unlock1 better b safe than sorry pic.twitter.com/6ifcLV2SpN
— Roshanvarsha (@Roshanvarsha1) June 8, 2020
#Unlock1
