‘Better safe than sorry’: #Unlock 1.0 trends online as malls, restaurants open after 2 months

Netizens flooded social media with memes and jokes after the first day of reopening of malls, hotels and religious places. Netizens flooded social media with memes and jokes after the first day of reopening of malls, hotels and religious places.

As shopping malls, restaurants and religious places threw open their doors after a hiatus of two months, many took to social media to express their concerns of venturing out at a time when the country is reporting over 8,000 fresh infections daily.

While devotees visited temples to offers prayers on the first day, heavy traffic congestion was noted in metro cities such as Delhi and Mumbai as several private offices also reopened.

Using hashtag #Unlock 1.0, Twitter was flooded with netizens sharing memes and posts wondering how the relaxation in the rules would play out amid the new normal in a post-Covid-19 world.

India is on 5th place in the world to have corona cases and govt. opens malls, temples ans restaurants. People be like :- pic.twitter.com/NZMiah3qgG — Suren (@Arrre_bhai) June 8, 2020

When we have 257k Covid cases but still your friend wants to go on date : pic.twitter.com/PUvUo5vOVR — MAAZ (@md_maaz1) June 8, 2020

People coming out of their houses to visit restaurants and malls today. #Unlock1 Corona – pic.twitter.com/iapgLUKqqX — Nāzīsh ✨ (@used_less_brain) June 8, 2020

#Unlock1 #unlock2 Opening malls restaurants from today when we are increasing at about 11k cases a day be like : pic.twitter.com/oJfFnt8mbc — JRism (@Chaotic_mind999) June 8, 2020

*Malls, hotels, mandir, restaurants open now* corona virus to people – pic.twitter.com/1JMIzcoq2E — Pranjul Sharma (@pranjultweet) June 8, 2020

#Unlock1 Restraunts: No one is allowed without wearing masks. Me: pic.twitter.com/0eT0siZD54 — Rohan Arora (@alwaysiinsane) June 8, 2020

