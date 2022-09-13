46 nominations but no Emmy: Fans of Better Call Saul vent on Twitter after award snub

On Monday, the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony came to a close, once again disappointing fans of American legal drama Better Call Saul as the show failed to win any award despite having seven nominations.

Better Call Saul, a spin-off of Breaking Bad, has so far been nominated for the Emmy Awards 46 times since its season one in 2016. Six seasons later, the series – which is about a con artist-turned-criminal lawyer – still has no Emmy to its credit.

Fans soon took to Twitter to express their frustration with the Emmy organisers and highlight what they felt was an unfair snub. Many argued that Better Call Saul is a commercial and critical success that deserves to be honoured for excellence in the industry. All six seasons of the show have raked up more than 96% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, a review-aggregation website.

Bob Odenkirk’s heart stopped 18 minutes while filming Better Call Saul. He literally died! This man months later gets back on the set and finishes filming the best final season we could ask for. He’s a miracle. He’s a goddamn hero. There’s not an award high enough to honor him! — Saul Goodman⚖ (@itsSaulGoodman) September 13, 2022

Better Call Saul fans when they realize they have to watch the Emmys another year because they still have hopes in winning so awards pic.twitter.com/geTgxzbPSG — better call saul spoilers (@odenhead) September 13, 2022

Man, “Better Call Saul” really is going to go into next year’s #Emmys without having ever won a single Emmy despite 50+ nominations. Remarkable. — Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) September 13, 2022

Better Call Saul. The masterclass in acting, writing, directing, and cinematography. Zero wins. WHAT A SICK JOKE. — Lin (@BookBuddyLin) September 13, 2022

me wasting my entire morning/afternoon to watch the emmys only for better call saul to go empty handed pic.twitter.com/vAgtx3gasM — ava 🚬 (@cottgewhorfairy) September 13, 2022

bob odenkirk literally technically died on the set of better call saul and came back to life and finished it out strong so if he and rhea don’t win emmys tonight, im going to jigsaw trap the entirety of the succession cast — Sydny Long (@LongSydny) September 12, 2022

Better Call Saul not getting a single Emmy is very ironic. In 10 years people will still be talking about it while the rest of these shows will become distant memories to everyone — ⚙️GaoGaiGar Tech Priest⚙️ (@SeriesofDays) September 13, 2022

You think this is bad? This? This chicanery? Better Call Saul has been nominated for 46 Emmys. FORTY. SIX. And they never won. Not one. What other prequels are good, let alone a masterpiece that almost surpasses the original!? Greatest prequel of all time. What a sick joke! pic.twitter.com/bidpJduPFL — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) September 13, 2022

Bob Odenkirk is the winner of a generation. He don’t need Emmy pic.twitter.com/LEvdJLwlvX — better call saul spoilers (@odenhead) September 13, 2022

Expressing his disappointment at the results, actor Stephen Ford You tweeted, “think this is bad? This? This chicanery? Better Call Saul has been nominated for 46 Emmys. FORTY. SIX. And they never won. Not one. What other prequels are good, let alone a masterpiece that almost surpasses the original!? Greatest prequel of all time. What a sick joke!”

Another person wrote, “Better Call Saul. The masterclass in acting, writing, directing, and cinematography. Zero wins. WHAT A SICK JOKE.”

Fans also expressed anger at the Emmys for giving the ‘Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series’ award to Lee Jung-Jae for Squid Game instead of Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul. Odenkirk has been nominated for the same award five times in the past.

There were also reminders about how Odenkirk had previously suffered a heart attack while shooting an episode for the final season of Better Call Saul and, yet, finished the series.

“Bob Odenkirk’s heart stopped 18 minutes while filming Better Call Saul. He literally died! This man months later gets back on the set and finishes filming the best final season we could ask for. He’s a miracle. He’s a goddamn hero. There’s not an award high enough to honor him!”, a Twitter user wrote.