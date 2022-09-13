scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

46 nominations but no Emmy: Fans of Better Call Saul vent on Twitter after award snub

American legal drama Better Call Saul, starring Bob Odenkirk, has been nominated for the Emmy awards 46 times over six seasons but is yet to see a single win.

Better Call Saul is a spin-off of popular crime drama Breaking Bad.

On Monday, the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony came to a close, once again disappointing fans of American legal drama Better Call Saul as the show failed to win any award despite having seven nominations.

Better Call Saul, a spin-off of Breaking Bad, has so far been nominated for the Emmy Awards 46 times since its season one in 2016. Six seasons later, the series – which is about a con artist-turned-criminal lawyer – still has no Emmy to its credit.

ALSO READ |#Scammy: BTS ARMY directs ire at Grammy Awards organiser after boyband loses

Fans soon took to Twitter to express their frustration with the Emmy organisers and highlight what they felt was an unfair snub. Many argued that Better Call Saul is a commercial and critical success that deserves to be honoured for excellence in the industry. All six seasons of the show have raked up more than 96% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, a review-aggregation website.

Expressing his disappointment at the results, actor Stephen Ford You tweeted, “think this is bad? This? This chicanery? Better Call Saul has been nominated for 46 Emmys. FORTY. SIX. And they never won. Not one. What other prequels are good, let alone a masterpiece that almost surpasses the original!? Greatest prequel of all time. What a sick joke!”

Another person wrote, “Better Call Saul. The masterclass in acting, writing, directing, and cinematography. Zero wins. WHAT A SICK JOKE.”

Fans also expressed anger at the Emmys for giving the ‘Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series’ award to Lee Jung-Jae for Squid Game instead of Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul. Odenkirk has been nominated for the same award five times in the past.

There were also reminders about how Odenkirk had previously suffered a heart attack while shooting an episode for the final season of Better Call Saul and, yet, finished the series.

“Bob Odenkirk’s heart stopped 18 minutes while filming Better Call Saul. He literally died! This man months later gets back on the set and finishes filming the best final season we could ask for. He’s a miracle. He’s a goddamn hero. There’s not an award high enough to honor him!”, a Twitter user wrote.

