scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Bestselling authors console writer after just two people turn up for her book-signing event

Chelsea Banning held a signing event for her book Of Crowns and Legends on December 3.

Best selling authors reply to new authors, wholesome Twitter threads, Sheila O'Flanagan, Peter Sagal, Monica Byrne, Stephen king, Chelsea Banning Of Crowns and Legends, viral tweets, indian express
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Amid the toxicity frequently spewed across Twitter, there are a few moments of community building and warmth that restore one’s faith in humanity and social media. One such moment happened with author Chelsea Banning who spoke about low attendance at a signing event she held for her book Of Crowns and Legends on December 3.

In a now-viral tweet with over 57,000 likes, Banning wrote, “Only 2 people came to my author signing yesterday, so I was pretty bummed about it. Especially as 37 people responded “going” to the event. Kind of upset, honestly, and a little embarrassed.”

ALSO READ |Twitter thread on silly mistakes by professionals leaves social media in splits

Her tweet surprisingly prompted bestselling authors to step forward to console Banning. Commenting on her post, Canadian literary giant Margaret Atwood, the author of The Handmaid’s Tale, wrote, “Join the club. I did a signing to which Nobody came, except a guy who wanted to buy some Scotch tape and thought I was the help. :)”

Neil Gaiman, who is credited with authoring dozens of bestsellers, also made Banning feel less alone. “Terry Pratchett and I did a signing in Manhattan for Good Omens that nobody came to at all. So you are two up on us,” he said.

Min Jin Lee, whose award-winning novel Pachinko has an Apple TV+ adaption, wrote, “I did a book reading where only my husband’s cousin showed up. One person. I’ll never forget that reading.” Other authors like Sheila O’Flanagan, Stephen King, Peter Sagal and Monica Byrne also consoled and encouraged Banning by sharing instances of low attendance at their own book-signing events.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft casePremium
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft case
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in RajasthanPremium
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in Rajasthan
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global SouthPremium
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global South
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...Premium
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...

Interestingly, after Banning’s tweet went viral, her book Of Crowns and Legends climbed to the top spot in Amazon’s Arthurian Fantasy section.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-12-2022 at 03:04:27 pm
Next Story

AISSEE 2023: Application correction process to begin tomorrow; check how to make changes

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close