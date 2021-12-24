scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 24, 2021
MUST READ

From Bernie’s mittens to Pawri, 15 top memes of the year: Yearender 2021

Be it Suez Canal’s blockade or Cristinao Ronaldo’s snub at Euro 2020, many unusual moments got immortalised through memes this year. Here's the top 15.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 24, 2021 9:00:49 am
best memes of 2021, 2021 top memes, yearenders 2021, 2021 best memes globally, top memes of the year, indian top memes, indian expressAmid the pandemic, here are the memes that brought some respite during such trying times.

As we sat hunched over computers this year, internet and memes became our only escape. We consumed them and created them. They made us laugh, and they expressed our frustration with a year that was not supposed to go like its predecessor. As that plan went up in the air, we coped — by making a meme about it.

So, stand up, stretch a little and return to this list of 15 Best Memes of 2021. JUst the stuff you need to make the last few, mulchy days of the year feel better. And may the next one not be like its opredecessor.

Bernie Sanders mittens meme

While most of the US was celebrating the end of Trump’s era as Joe Biden took charge as the President, it was Bernie Sanders who stole the show at the inauguration in January. While the star-studded event wasn’t devoid of haute couture and fashion statements, the world obsessed over Vermont senator’s practical winterwear. Wearing a pair of mittens, sitting on a chair, his ‘grumpy chic’ look was certainly the stand-out meme moment of the year.

Suez Canal blockage and Ever Given memes

In March, traffic in the world’s most important and busiest shipping trade routes came to a halt after the Ever Given got stranded. As the authorities scrambled to move the huge container ship, netizens had a blast online giving it a meme treatment. Things got more interesting when an excavator was brought in to free the ship, which was miniscule in size compared to the mighty vessel. Finally, the vessel was unblocked but memes continued to clog the internet.

Pawri Girl Memes

When it comes to India-Pakistan, most meme-fests are meant as pot-shots at each other. However, desi folks on either side of the border were united over ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ memes. From law enforcement agencies, brands to even politicians, there was no dearth of the meme references after music composer Yashraj Mukhate made a spoof song using a video of Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen’s video.

Squid Game Memes

The Korean dystopian drama not only dominated Netflix, but its memes took over on social media. From quirky takes on Dalgona Candy challenge from the show, centred around survival games to giving desi twists to various emotions portrayed by the characters, and spoofs – the internet saw it all. Even government agencies didn’t shy away from jumping on the bandwagon.

Jal Lijiye Memes

Vivah, starring Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao may have been released in 2006 but a line from the film left all in a frenzy this year. A snapshot from a scene where Rao offered water to guests, suddenly became a fodder of memes on Twitter and even left the actor thrilled.

Ronaldo Coca-Cola Snub Memes

Before Cristiano Ronaldo made football fans emotional by returning to Manchester United, where he first became a star, the legend created a social media frenzy snubbing Coca-Cola. At a Euro 2020 press conference, the football legend removed two bottles of the carbonated drink, triggering memes, spoofs and more. And as local and global brands joined the trend, it was Fevicol that stole the show.

Shocked Oprah Memes

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle sat for their first interview with Oprah Winfrey after exiting their royal life as Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Not only was it quite ‘explosive’ with some mind blowing revelations, the internet also exploded with a plethora of memes and spoofs. In particular, many reactions by the host’s reaction became the subject of relatable memes globally.

Shashi Tharoor Coconut Popping Memes

While most of the times the Congress MP from Kerala creates a buzz online for using uncommon English words, this year he went viral for breaking a coconut. As netizens went berserk photoshopping his picture from Onam celebrations, Tharoor himself too shared his top picks.

WandaVision Memes

Disney+’s first MCU series WandaVision not only came with lots of unexpected turns and twists, social media was washed with a tsunami of memes. While there were many scenes and dialogues from Vision and Scarlet Witch that got meme treatment, it was Agatha’s wink that stayed with netizens.

Priyanka Chopra Ball Dress Memes

When it comes to putting the best foot forward in the fashion world, there are not many misses under Priyanka Chopra’s name. From traditional wears to eccentric outfits, the actor can pull off just about anything, including a ball or orb dress! Naturally, the dark green dress with black polka dots also invited a meme-fest. In true Priyanka style, once again the Matrix star shared her favourite picks.

Meta Memes

Facebook Inc had a major rebranding this year changing its name to Meta, a short form that encompasses company’s vision to create a metaverse experience for its users. However, the announcement led to many jokes and even roasting from all quarters and of course memes.

Family Man 2 Memes

Within days of its release, The Family Man 2 impressed both critics and fans alike. However, netizens found their new favourite: Chellam sir, played by Tamil actor Uday Mahesh. Alongside Manoj Bajpayee, Mahesh managed to not just wow all with his performance but also became a fodder for memes as many compared him to Google. Even police forces joined the hit trend.

India, US flag Memes

Every country has their own rules and cultural practices that sets them apart from the rest. So, giving it a sarcastic twist, desi folks on Twitter used flags of India and US to express how Indians react differently in different situations.

Met Gala 2021 memes

The annual event hosted in New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s is not just revered for celebrities making big fashion statements, it invariably is the year’s biggest source of meme-content. 2021 too was no different. From Kim Kardashian’s puzzling black Balenciaga outfit and Rapper Lil Nas X “Gold” ensemble, it clearly stole the show for netizens and presented some of the most talked about memes.

Ranveer Singh Gucci Memes

This year, Ranveer Singh’s Gucci fashion statement got everyone talking online while sparking some photoshop battle and memes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

Dec 24: Latest News