From Bernie’s mittens to Pawri, 15 top memes of the year: Yearender 2021

As we sat hunched over computers this year, internet and memes became our only escape. We consumed them and created them. They made us laugh, and they expressed our frustration with a year that was not supposed to go like its predecessor. As that plan went up in the air, we coped — by making a meme about it.

So, stand up, stretch a little and return to this list of 15 Best Memes of 2021. JUst the stuff you need to make the last few, mulchy days of the year feel better. And may the next one not be like its opredecessor.

Bernie Sanders mittens meme

While most of the US was celebrating the end of Trump’s era as Joe Biden took charge as the President, it was Bernie Sanders who stole the show at the inauguration in January. While the star-studded event wasn’t devoid of haute couture and fashion statements, the world obsessed over Vermont senator’s practical winterwear. Wearing a pair of mittens, sitting on a chair, his ‘grumpy chic’ look was certainly the stand-out meme moment of the year.

Suez Canal blockage and Ever Given memes

In March, traffic in the world’s most important and busiest shipping trade routes came to a halt after the Ever Given got stranded. As the authorities scrambled to move the huge container ship, netizens had a blast online giving it a meme treatment. Things got more interesting when an excavator was brought in to free the ship, which was miniscule in size compared to the mighty vessel. Finally, the vessel was unblocked but memes continued to clog the internet.

Today’s Comic: We are all, in our own little way, that ship. pic.twitter.com/GVDjLxzErX — Chaz Hutton (@chazhutton) March 24, 2021

me changing the font on my to do list pic.twitter.com/3ro3hdpUkM — Marty awrence (@TeaAndCopy) March 25, 2021

Pawri Girl Memes

When it comes to India-Pakistan, most meme-fests are meant as pot-shots at each other. However, desi folks on either side of the border were united over ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ memes. From law enforcement agencies, brands to even politicians, there was no dearth of the meme references after music composer Yashraj Mukhate made a spoof song using a video of Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen’s video.

Yeh hum hain Yeh humari car hai Aur yeh humari pawry ho rahi hai pic.twitter.com/jNRzs6y0Xk — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 13, 2021

Squid Game Memes

The Korean dystopian drama not only dominated Netflix, but its memes took over on social media. From quirky takes on Dalgona Candy challenge from the show, centred around survival games to giving desi twists to various emotions portrayed by the characters, and spoofs – the internet saw it all. Even government agencies didn’t shy away from jumping on the bandwagon.

You have 10 minutes, which strategy are you choosing? pic.twitter.com/jGk5fgBcYm — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) October 5, 2021

Me in a family function without my favourite cousin pic.twitter.com/KgmBZDY4NY — Chai-Shai (@aashishsarda07) October 6, 2021

Jal Lijiye Memes

Vivah, starring Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao may have been released in 2006 but a line from the film left all in a frenzy this year. A snapshot from a scene where Rao offered water to guests, suddenly became a fodder of memes on Twitter and even left the actor thrilled.

If the neighborhood drug peddlers have vanished into thin air, well, that’s on us. The inconvenience is NOT regretted! #AssamSaysNoToDrugs#WarOnDrugs pic.twitter.com/1xKDLlpNqZ — Assam Police (@assampolice) June 3, 2021

No one Wife of CA !! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/U6a0INk73D — The Brain Doctor (@DNeurosx) May 27, 2021

Ronaldo Coca-Cola Snub Memes

Before Cristiano Ronaldo made football fans emotional by returning to Manchester United, where he first became a star, the legend created a social media frenzy snubbing Coca-Cola. At a Euro 2020 press conference, the football legend removed two bottles of the carbonated drink, triggering memes, spoofs and more. And as local and global brands joined the trend, it was Fevicol that stole the show.

Cristiano Ronaldo to Coca Cola pic.twitter.com/JZljreBi2h — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 16, 2021

Content ki kami nahi hone dete 😋😋 pic.twitter.com/5owQ0saRGt — Arun Arora (@Arun2981) June 18, 2021

Shocked Oprah Memes

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle sat for their first interview with Oprah Winfrey after exiting their royal life as Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Not only was it quite ‘explosive’ with some mind blowing revelations, the internet also exploded with a plethora of memes and spoofs. In particular, many reactions by the host’s reaction became the subject of relatable memes globally.

Me every time my job asks me to do my job pic.twitter.com/q3Hs5Aubw2 — A Whole Me?? (@sipJENandJuice) March 8, 2021

Shashi Tharoor Coconut Popping Memes

While most of the times the Congress MP from Kerala creates a buzz online for using uncommon English words, this year he went viral for breaking a coconut. As netizens went berserk photoshopping his picture from Onam celebrations, Tharoor himself too shared his top picks.

There are many of these memes going around using the pic of me ritually smashing a coconut. I don’t know who dreams them up by they are often very funny. This one is one of my favourites: pic.twitter.com/yGk0LWz1TR — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 25, 2021

WandaVision Memes

Disney+’s first MCU series WandaVision not only came with lots of unexpected turns and twists, social media was washed with a tsunami of memes. While there were many scenes and dialogues from Vision and Scarlet Witch that got meme treatment, it was Agatha’s wink that stayed with netizens.

HR : your interviews are done, please go home, we will let you know. pic.twitter.com/i9NDZVLAlL — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 4, 2021

Priyanka Chopra Ball Dress Memes

When it comes to putting the best foot forward in the fashion world, there are not many misses under Priyanka Chopra’s name. From traditional wears to eccentric outfits, the actor can pull off just about anything, including a ball or orb dress! Naturally, the dark green dress with black polka dots also invited a meme-fest. In true Priyanka style, once again the Matrix star shared her favourite picks.

Just in: Priyanka Chopra spotted participating in Takeshi’s Castle new Episode pic.twitter.com/eXOjALm6OP — Nishant Sharma 🃏 (@srcsmic_enginer) February 23, 2021

Meta Memes

Facebook Inc had a major rebranding this year changing its name to Meta, a short form that encompasses company’s vision to create a metaverse experience for its users. However, the announcement led to many jokes and even roasting from all quarters and of course memes.

#Feta seems like an odd name pic.twitter.com/tjueZlz7cG — designomatt – Black Lives Matter (@designomatt) October 28, 2021

And that they may need to ‘Face’ the ‘Book’ of Law for violation #AccountOfSafety pic.twitter.com/fnZQsRBcax — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 30, 2021

Family Man 2 Memes

Within days of its release, The Family Man 2 impressed both critics and fans alike. However, netizens found their new favourite: Chellam sir, played by Tamil actor Uday Mahesh. Alongside Manoj Bajpayee, Mahesh managed to not just wow all with his performance but also became a fodder for memes as many compared him to Google. Even police forces joined the hit trend.

India, US flag Memes

Every country has their own rules and cultural practices that sets them apart from the rest. So, giving it a sarcastic twist, desi folks on Twitter used flags of India and US to express how Indians react differently in different situations.

🇺🇲: Population in 2020 was 33.2 crore

🇮🇳: SBI has 44.89 crore customers #USvsIndia *As per SBI annual report of 2019-20. — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) January 5, 2021

🇺🇲 : We have not received the wedding Card, so we cannot go to the party . 🇮🇳 : pic.twitter.com/3n72Lz8dv1 — गुप्ता जी !! (@Aman0142) January 2, 2021

Met Gala 2021 memes

The annual event hosted in New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s is not just revered for celebrities making big fashion statements, it invariably is the year’s biggest source of meme-content. 2021 too was no different. From Kim Kardashian’s puzzling black Balenciaga outfit and Rapper Lil Nas X “Gold” ensemble, it clearly stole the show for netizens and presented some of the most talked about memes.

He represented all of us, who are working from home for the past 1 year. #MetGala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/LruIxfR9Yn — Sinking Ship 🚢 (@ShazriH) September 14, 2021

Ranveer Singh Gucci Memes

This year, Ranveer Singh’s Gucci fashion statement got everyone talking online while sparking some photoshop battle and memes.