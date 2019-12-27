Best of 2019: From ‘JCB ki Khudayi’ to ‘Angry Pakistani fan’, memes that took social media by storm this year

Best memes of the year that got everyone talking online. Best memes of the year that got everyone talking online.

Remember that grumpy looking cricket fan when Pakistan lost a crucial match against Australia at the ICC Cricket World Cup in England, or Priyanka Chopra’s “bird’s nest” hairdo at Met Gala 2019? With a very high recall value, the power of memes seems to have a rather long lasting impact than the actual event.

As the year comes to an end, here’s a list of memes that ruled social media this year. In case you have lost track or forgotten what were immortalized through popular memes in 2019, a year in which there were many viral moments, here are the best ones that dominated the internet both in India and worldwide.

Here are the top memes of 2019:

10-year challenge

The new year began with a bang with this viral hashtag where people became nostalgic looking back at how things have changed in the past ten years. While the challenge began with multiple names and hashtags in January such as #HowHardDidAgingHitYou challenge, the aging challenge and #GlowUp, has been trending ever since. From celebrities, brands to people, many are posting their pictures of 2009 and 2019 showcasing the changes they have gone through in the past 10 years.

I don’t get this 10 year challenge, time is not something I acknowledge. 🤷‍♀️ *Picture taken at some point prior to today pic.twitter.com/f5XUye3Hot — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 16, 2019

Baby Yoda

Although a latecomer in 2019 memes list, Baby Yoda from Disney+’s The Mandalorian has hooked people all across the globe for its cuteness. With adorable eyes and pointed ears, the little green character from the show is melting hearts online.

Every Mom on Christmas morning watching you open presents: pic.twitter.com/m7hI1qYoVz — Julie Benson (@TheJulieBenson) November 29, 2019

JCB ki Khudayi

#JCBKiKhudayi is arguably one of the most random, rather bizarre meme trend that took social media by storm in India this year. It all began when a Twitter user noticed the number of views videos of JCB excavators collected on YouTube. And in no time, the post went viral with many sharing JCB memes. However, a few believed it was because of Sunny Leone’s picture that started the viral meme trend.

Angry Pakistani fan

During the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, a Pakistani fan was seen staring at his team with anger as they struggled on the field in a match against Australia. Millions of cricket buff around the globe saw his expression on television screens and ICC’s Twitter handle acknowledging it was enough to make him go viral on social media. Not only his reaction dominated the whole tournament, it later turned into a merchandise and kept coming back in every situation throughout the year.

Desi dad when he enters your room and finds you sleeping with lights on pic.twitter.com/xLrkpOzxAh — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) June 14, 2019

Woman yelling at the cat

If you have been an avid social media user, there is no way you haven’t come across the ‘Woman Yelling at Cat’ meme, a template created with two unrelated snapshots from not so popular posts but deadly when combined. And even though it first appeared mid-year, as the year was coming to an end its popularity soared and desi users used it not just in its original template but also kick-started a photoshop battle online.

These photos together is making me lose it pic.twitter.com/kJi9d8MpbG — chey (@MISSINGEGIRL) May 1, 2019

Didi tera dever deewana 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/xrFvd8dZ7T — Unemployed Marwadi 🇮🇳 (@Muaaaahrwadi) November 19, 2019

Gonna tell my kids

Much like the ‘wrong answers only’ meme, the inaccurate references to many popular ideas and celebrity gave birth to these viral meme, leaving many in splits around the world. From serious politicians to desi meme-makers, this is one of the funniest meme that took social media by storm this year.

I’m telling my kids this was gordon ramsey pic.twitter.com/7O9P7ZVNfs — emily 🌸 (@uhhmmily) November 20, 2019

gonna tell my kids this is dora pic.twitter.com/7oTeOJp8Lx — Falak Abbasakoor (@FalakAbbasakoor) November 19, 2019

Arya Stark’s ‘Not Today’

As HBO’s hit show Game of Thrones came to an end after 8 years, fan bid an emotional goodbye to the show. While many catchy phrases became viral for its captivating moment on screen, bloopers for the final season too made a huge buzz. And among the many memes that dominated social media from the last season were Arya Stark’s line: Not Today, an angry Daenerys fuming and Kit Harrington’s reaction to Jon Snow killing Daenerys among others.

Me today at work when my boss asks me to do literally anything #NotToday #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/8qq8sFjWEo — alexis rose (@bloodgutschoco) April 29, 2019

New SBI employee : What do you say to a person who wants to open an account? SBI Manager : pic.twitter.com/O7ksa0sRVz — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 29, 2019

Met Gala 2019 memes

Celebrities turn up on the red carpet at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art every year to celebrate fashion and art. And amid a plethora of elaborate costumes to honour and capture the theme, it leads to hilarious memes and this year was no different. When it came to bizarre and wildest sartorial choices for the “Camp: Notes on Fashion”, it may have been the most memeable Met Gala ever. Katy Perry’s ‘burger’ dress to Priyanka Chopra’s “bird’s nest” hairdo, from make-up to dresses there were no dearth of meme material this year.

Celine Dion looks like a pasta drying rack and I mean that as the highest compliment pic.twitter.com/bfmjsBWcej — Emilia Petrarca (@EmiliaPetrarca) May 6, 2019

Paragliding man

A hilarious video of an Indian man repeatedly requesting the instructor to make him land while paragliding had gone viral online in late August and triggered several memes online. Not just his remarks from the viral video when he was scared garnered a lot of attention in the following months, it went on to become one of the viral moment in India this year.

*boards flight for the first time* *little turbulence happen* me to pilot: pic.twitter.com/BSJgww9NsZ — capt. (@thephukdi) August 26, 2019

Really, really, really memes

A totally silly and random meme got international and national brands engaged with its users online earlier this year posing a question after scores of really. The ‘really really really’ meme gained popularity in January on Twitter in which people write what they want after typing the word “really” multiple times to create a wave pattern. In India, while it worked in favour for some brands, others met with trolling online for using the popular meme template.

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

need another cup of coffee. ☕️ — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) January 23, 2019

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

want to know why you keep asking the Google Assistant to marry you 🤔 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) January 28, 2019

Nancy Pelosi’s clap

A video of US Speaker Nancy Pelosi applauding US President Donald Trump became an instant viral sensation in February and refused to die throughout the year. As the POTUS delivered his State of the Union (SOTU) address, it wasn’t his speech that got everyone talking online as much as Pelosi’s gesture captured everyone’s attention.

When your man says he washed the dishes and needs to be praised. #PelosiClap pic.twitter.com/yjXuLvXMgN — Jess Hickey (@HessJickey) February 6, 2019

First image of Black Hole

The first-ever picture of a black hole was unveiled before the world, and soon the blurry photo of the hole at the center of the Messier 87 galaxy — quickly became meme fodder as people drew comparisons with many things. While for some the fiery orange and black photo was close to The Eye of Sauron, to others it reminded them of vada and bagel.

One of the theories of the origin of our Universe is that it was born out of a black hole… So in the end, we are all inheritors of an intergalactic dunkin donuts franchise….😊 https://t.co/cpohkKPyJd — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 10, 2019

I made this thinking it would be funny but now I’m on the verge of a panic attack pic.twitter.com/oF17MOOBvt — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) April 10, 2019

Virat Kohli folded hands

At the ICC World Cup 2019, Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s expression when India lost its Decision Review System (DRS) review in a match against Afghanistan went viral. The skipper was seen briefly arguing with the umpire before he appeared to be pleading with folded hands. It soon drew attention of meme-makers and became one of the top memes of the year in India.

Out dede bhai. Afghanistan se haarenge toh bohot beizzati hogi. #IndvAfg pic.twitter.com/ag7cOlNbIQ — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 22, 2019

1. Me making fun of class topper all year

2. Me begging him for notes one day before exam pic.twitter.com/KVVYAXk0f9 — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) June 22, 2019

Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘chilling’

Another moment from the cricket world cup this year that went viral was Yuzvendra Chahal relaxing on the ground during a India vs Sri Lanka match. Although the bowler didn’t play in the match, he became the talking point online and his image from the field dominated on Twitter throughout the year.

HR’s on non festival days. pic.twitter.com/D3kskpTB4m — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) July 6, 2019

People before things were invented

People on social media suddenly decided to show things were before some important essential item was discovered or invented giving it a hilarious twist.

Lifts were invented in 1853

Before 1853 : pic.twitter.com/4ny3i7WAd9 — Aashita :’) (@savage_nari) October 29, 2019

Bulletproof vest was invented in 1893 People before 1893:- pic.twitter.com/mde0jaWxM4 — Rupesh Sardar🇮🇳 (@RupeshSardar11) October 28, 2019

