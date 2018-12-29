Best memes of 2018: Yes, we have them all here

Its that time of the year when we are all set to welcome the new year with a bang. But as we replace our calendars, it’s a good time to look back at the memes that entertained people in the virtual world all through last year. Some Netizens can’t stop giving quirky twists to anything and everything, be it pictures of eminent personalities or a scene from a film, their witty captions and relatable takes to even random photos leads to sheer online fun.

Advertising

As the year comes to an end, here’s a list of memes that ruled social media in 2018. From Maradona’s epic reactions during the FIFA World Cup 2018 to Ariana Grande’s lyrics from her hit song ‘Thank U, Next’ and, closer home, the viral remixes of Anushka Sharma’s image from Sui Dhaaga, we have them all.

Here are the best memes of 2018:

Anushka Sharma’s Sui Dhaaga memes

As the trailer for Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan’s film Sui Dhaaga was released it got everyone talking online for their ‘de-glam’ avatars. And it was Sharma, whose stills from the trailer led to a meme-fest. Twitterati particularly got hooked to a scene where the actor was seen crying and couldn’t stop captioning it for various situations.

When question paper is so damn easy…that you get emotional while asking for an extra answer paper. pic.twitter.com/vhadAmpfVM — Arjun (@Zoomfatak) August 14, 2018

Later, it led to an epic photoshop battle and from renaissance paintings to video games, her face was plastered in every possible thing.

Sacred Games memes

Netflix India’s first original Hindi series Sacred Games became a turning point for the streaming services in the country. Even as it created a huge fan-base, its peepy dialogues emerged as desi users’ go-to meme fodder for any situation. The most common being, no prizes for guessing, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s dialogue: “Kabhi kabhi lagta hai ki apun hi bhagwan hai.” (“Sometimes I feel like god.”)

Autowallahs in Mumbai be like… pic.twitter.com/25eCobxrfG — Shakti Shetty (@Shakti_Shetty) July 10, 2018

Thank U, Next memes

Ariana Grande’s biggest hit of the year, the breakup anthem titled ‘Thank You, next’ took the Internet by storm ever since it was released. While the song itself got her fans around the globe hooked, ruling the charts, one particular line became a hit content for memes and emerged as one of the top global trends. So much so that not only desi users but even the police force joined the bandwagon to convey an important message.

One taught me love

One taught me patience

One taught me pain pic.twitter.com/G0IvOMpcS6 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 9, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War memes

Ever since Marvel Studios released the Avengers: Infinity War trailer, movie buffs and comic fans have lost their calm. With most of the biggest superhero characters coming together, the excitement around the film was unfathomable. It’s scenes and dialogues got meme treatment pretty much from the start. As the studio dubbed it as “historic crossover” to challenge Marvel, Twitterati came up with the other epic crossover of all time. And as the film released and left fans heartbroken, they turned the climax scene into a hit meme to cope up with the loss of their favourite characters.

Diego Maradona memes

Although former football player Diego Maradona retired over 20 years ago, the 57-year-old legend continued to be quite a sensation on social media. During the FIFA World Cup 2018, with Argentina not performing up to its potential there were multiple outbursts from the overly expressive manager and in turn, it led to an epic meme-fest online. From his Wakanda forever pose to his video of hurling abuses at fans, Netizens quickly turned his photographs into hilarious memes.

When you’re getting bored at a party and then your best friend arrives. pic.twitter.com/PTFvMLCFWH — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 29, 2018

Putin ‘umbrella’ memes

France won the football world cup final but it was Russian President Vladimir Putin who stole the show during the presentation ceremony. Standing on the stage when it started pouring heavily, Putin was the only one who was offered an umbrella, while others, including Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović and French President Emmanuel Macron, got drenched. The moment raised eyebrows and started jokes online.

As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster. pic.twitter.com/KYzhucLPJM — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) July 15, 2018

Donald Trump G7 summit photo

As the world leaders met for the G7 summit in Canada earlier this year, German Chancellor Angela Merkel shared a photo of the US President sitting on a chair surrounded by other world leaders. The Instagram picture which showed her staring down at Trump captured the heightened tension at the summit. As the POTUS was seated with his arms crossed with a grin, others were visibly tense, some with even folded fists and hands down on the table, many dubbed it as the summary of the summit. But then it quickly became a meme and later inspired a photoshop battle online.

When everyone knows you ate the last slice of 🍕 but you refuse to admit it. pic.twitter.com/8oJhNh4KaP — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 10, 2018

Radhika Apte-Netflix India memes

Not only did Netflix India rule the cyberspace this year with their quirky posts on Instagram and Twitter, but also their shows. And as most of their original desi content had Radhika Apte, it got them brutally trolled. But instead of shying away, they openly proclaimed their love for the Ghoul actor and said she is ‘omnipresent’ — something that started a whirlwind online and flooded social media platforms with hilarious memes.

Radhika Aapte on Netflix pic.twitter.com/SgoQ6dbe5u — Freelance 007 (@James_Beyond) August 27, 2018

‘If you don’t love me at my worst’ meme

One of the viral trends which grabbed Twitterati’s time and attention was a set of tweets that had ‘positive transformation’ at its core. With photos depicting people at the worse as ‘before’ and ‘after’ pictures of them showing their best time, Twitterati captioned it with: ‘If you did not like me at this, you don’t deserve me at this!’ And the results were pretty savage that even got police and celebrities involved.

if you then you don’t

don’t love deserve

me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/fFsFYHMnJ4 — Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) April 3, 2018

‘Ghar se nikalte hi’ meme

Much like the previous meme pattern, this too echoed the same thought of ‘before’ and ‘after’ but with a desi twist that captured the horror of our daily commute in the country. The relatable and hit tweets showing what happens when you leave the house and finally arrive at your destination, resonated with all online in various aspects and emerged as one of the top meme patterns in India this year.

Ghar se Kuch Dur

nikalte Chalte

hi.. hi.. pic.twitter.com/qtRrFWEksd — 🚀 (@SuneiLLogical) May 13, 2018

Don’t Say It meme

Towards the end of the year, the meme that got Twitterati hooked was one in which they share things they regret saying. People on Twitter started using the ‘Don’t Say It’ meme to share conversations they have in their minds, in which the brain warns them against saying something, but the words always find a way out.

*Gets Anokha Offer SPAM Msg * Your brain- Don’t share OTP

Don’t share OTP

Don’t share OTP

Don’t share OTP

Don’t share OTP

Don’t share OTP

Don’t share OTP

Don’t share OTP

Don’t share OTP

Don’t share OTP You – “9211” * Bank balance – ₹0* — NagpurCityPolice (@NagpurPolice) November 15, 2018

Venn Diagram memes

Remember those circular Venn diagrams from mathematics that showed all possible logical relations between a finite collection of different sets? Netizens across the globe became obsessed with them this year and used it to explain some of the most relatable situations. Probably, the only mathematics theme trend that didn’t leave netizens scratching their heads.

why is this so funny to me pic.twitter.com/fUDik7CTF5 — CHELO (@chelllssseeea) August 21, 2018

Kim Kardashian’s magazine shoot photo

Kim Kardashian West’s photoshoot for Paper Magazine in August, featuring a pair of Yeezy sneakers and outfit from her husband Kanye West’s clothing brand. But what caught Twitterati’s eye was the awkward pose and Kardashian’s expression, it did not take much time to convert the picture into a viral meme.

NBA Final: LeBron James’ memes

On May 31, 2018, during game one of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, American professional basketball player Lebron James with his arms stretched to the side and speaking to teammate JR Smith with great emotion garnered a lot of attention online. After the nail-biting finals of NBA Championship, in which Golden State survived a playoff-career-best 51-point explosion from LeBron James and beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-114 in Game 1 — the basketball world seemed to be in total shock. And his reaction quickly turned into a hit meme, worldwide.

when your mom is yelling at you for something your sibling did #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/ggk2bTaVfa — Donaven 〽️ (@wxvydon) June 1, 2018

Mark Zuckerberg Congress testimony photo

As Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg answered questions about the Facebook data privacy breach scandal during testimony before a United States Congressional Committee he was also at the receiving end of the meme-fest that was simultaneously unwhirling, ironically, on the Internet itself. One particular photo of him surrounded by scores of photographers in the Congress went onto become an iconic image of the year.

All the hidden Facebook apps the moment you login to Facebook pic.twitter.com/PbaFeHvMrW — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 11, 2018

Priyanka Chopra’s wedding veil

Not just Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala looks, her bridal look for her grand wedding in India this year too got memed. Among all her regal attires during the various ceremonies, her epic 75-ft-long wedding veil designed by Ralph Lauren stunned everyone online. While some couldn’t stop talking about how beautiful the gown and veil was, others quickly turned it into a meme.

Post wedding dress usage! 😀 pic.twitter.com/cOy2D1mhTo — bhaavna arora (@BhaavnaArora) December 5, 2018

Kedarnath’s ‘pralay’ dialogue

The trailer of Kedarnath, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and debutant Sara Ali Khan, created a huge buzz online. The film’s plot, an interfaith love story set in the backdrop of the 2013 Uttarakhand floods featured many interesting dialogues, but one particular one became fodder for desi meme makers. The scene where Nitish Bharadwaj vehemently opposes the union of the lead actors and says, “Nahi hoga yeh sangam, phir chaahe pralay hi kyun na aajaye (This union will not happen, even if it leads to devastation)” was turned into a meme.

#KedarnathTrailer Me : I will sleep early tonight Social Media apps : pic.twitter.com/NqoxnNVUJ1 — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) November 12, 2018

‘Sochta Hu Ke Woh Kitne Masoom The’ memes

Much like the ‘Ghar se nikalte hi’ craze, desi users on Twitter got hooked to Atif Aslam’s song from film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which stars Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. And quickly started putting photos supporting the lyric ‘Sochta Hu Ke Woh Kitne Masoom The…Kya Se Kya Ho Gaya Dekhte Dekhte’ — mirroring the ‘expectation vs reality’ meme. As the original was a famous song sung by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, the meme even became popular in Pakistan.

Sochta Hu Kya se Kya

Ke wo Kitne Ho Gaye

Masoom The Dekhte Dekhte pic.twitter.com/SfQoKBI62B — Anas whY Ughratdar (@anasarcasm) September 1, 2018

Emmanuel Macron grinning photo

In March, when PM Modi went to welcome the French President, one of Emmanuel Macron’s expressions got everyone talking on social media. The photo, which showed Macron grinning as he hugged the Indian PM, grabbed the attention of many, especially on Twitter and they couldn’t have enough of it. Many couldn’t help but wonder what was the reason behind the “evil smile”, while others saw resemblance that of “Frank Underwood” and “Lord Voldemort”!

Season Finale cliffhanger ending shot. pic.twitter.com/CtWMRggPlI — Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) March 11, 2018

Ryan Reynolds’ sweater meme

Hollywood superstar Ryan Reynolds ugly sweater Christmas photo with friends became a meme in no time, thanks to his brilliant expression. The Deadpool actor posted a photo of himself wearing an ornate Christmas sweater with a huge golden bow on the front, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Hugh Jackman. Netizens found it relatable to describe situations when they are caught between vexing things.