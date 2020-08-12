Wedding proposal on boat goes wrong after best man ends up throwing ring into ocean

As the ring box was tossed into the water, the romantic moment was interrupted with panic for a while. (miles_vs/Instagram)

To make his wedding proposal memorable and unique, one man decided to organise it on a boat in the sea. However, his best man’s decision to throw the ring to him went horribly wrong and it ended up in the water. The video of the incident is now being widely shared on social media, but it also had a twist.

In the clip, the man identified as Miles Sueharto is seen kneeling and holding the hands of his girlfriend Angelina Zalesova against a picturesque sunset off the Sarasota coast in Florida.

Then he turns to his friend and asks him to pass the box containing the ring. But his friend throws it to him and misses, resulting in the box containing the ring ending up in the water. “Are you stupid?!” someone is heard yelling.

Luckily, another friend is seen diving almost instantly to retrieve the ring.

In a longer version of the video posted on YouTube by the bride-to-be, Sueharto’s friend retrieves the ring and hands it to him.

Finally, Sueharto got down on one knee to pop the question, and she accepted.

The footage had many laughing while others commented on how lucky they were to find the ring. Some even claimed that it seemed staged. And it turned out they were right.

Sueharto later revealed that the whole incident was planned but his girlfriend didn’t know about it. Talking to ABC 7 News, he said his friend came up with the idea and that the box thrown into the water was empty, while the ring was safely kept in his best friend’s pocket.

