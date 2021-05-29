‘This is hysterical’: Best man pranks groom, pretends to be bride during first look

The moment when a groom catches his first glimpse of the bride ahead of their wedding has been immortalised by photographers and videographers around the world, and has become somewhat of a ritual now. However, one groom’s ‘first look’ moment left social media in splits, when instead of his wife-to-be, he was greeted by his best man in a wedding dress!

In a video going viral online, the best man — wearing an off-shoulder wedding dress and a veil — walked up to the unsuspecting groom from behind and tapped him on his shoulder.

Naturally, when the dapper groom turned, he was not only baffled but also surprised seeing his best man pulling off the bridal look, sans shoes. Not being able to contain his excitement the man was seen laughing out loud. As onlookers start laughing and clapping along, the groom shouts, “Oh my god” and continued laughing uncontrollably.

The bride, Raphi Pineda Rojas from Miami, Florida shared it first on TikTok, with the caption: “When the groom thinks it’s gonna be a first look but it’s actually the best man.” Since it was first shared on the video sharing platform, the clip has garnered over a million views and has spread to other social media platforms too.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she tagged her husband Alexander Rojas and said: “This moment was perfect!!!!!!” Calling the best man, the groom’s childhood friend Jonathan Lopera “a rockstar”, she said she was elated to be able to successfully prank her man on their wedding day.

People on social media enjoyed the groom’s reaction and while many wanted to try it out with their own future spouses, some also thought the joke probably helped calm the groom’s nerves. Several users lauded the bride and the best man for being good sports.