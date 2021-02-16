‘Best grandpa ever’: Man makes ice carousel for his grandchildren

Since being shared online, the clip has prompted many reactions online with netizens quite impressed with the ice carousel.

A grandfather from Estonia has won praise online after he created an ice carousel for his grandchildren by cutting out a frozen lake.

Tuulingu based Ants Ale cut a circle around 39 ft in diameter on a frozen lake and attached it with an outboard motor. In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, Ale says that though building a carousel was not difficult, it consumed a lot of time.

“It is my first carousel to build. It is not complicated but it takes time and, yeah, you have to be patient to get it finished and turning but as it is first time and interesting to do so, together with my grandson it took some four, five hours and then the wheel start to turn.”

This grandfather from Estonia created an ice carousel for his grandchildren by cutting a circle on a frozen lake pic.twitter.com/4WAIsI1RzN — Reuters (@Reuters) February 16, 2021

Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral and prompted many reactions online with netizens quite impressed with the ice carousel. “Grandparents can go to length to keep the kids entertained. This is cool,” wrote a user while sharing the viral clip.

According to the viral clip, Ale remakes a part of the carousel every day as sub-zero temperature freezes part of the structure overnight.