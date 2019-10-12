‘Best bodyguard ever’: Video of Rottweiler carrying woman’s handbag goes viral

They say a dog is man’s best friend, a Rottweiler recently proved the expression right when it carried a woman’s handbag in its mouth. The video became a sensation on the internet.

Advertising

In the video, the dog is seen climbing down the stairs, and walking across the street, following a woman, presumed to be its owner. All the while, the dog held on to the beige colour bag in its mouth.

Watch the video here

The video came to light when Facebook user Nahur Bhai shared it on his feed. Though the original source of the video is unknown, it soon went viral and received mixed reactions. While some criticised the owner for being irresponsible and termed it animal abuse, there were others who found the video adorable.

Take a look at some of the reactions