Transparent watch to shoe charger: 5 brands with seriously funny April Fool’s Day pranks

As the clock struck 12 on March, people started taking everything that they saw and heard online with a bucketful of salt. Kicking off April in style, pranksters welcome the month’s first day with glee, and even brands around the world decided to join in on the fun.

While April Fool’s Day jokes are not unusual or rare, every year corporate agencies take their pranks to a new level. Of course, people are able to see through some of the pranks, while fall victim of others. There are those rare ones that actually become a reality, remember Tesla tequila?

The year 2022 was no different and while there were some brands carried on with their legacy of pranking their consumers, a few new participants joined in this year. Check out five of the funniest campaigns from companies in India and abroad.

Emirates Airline

Know for their luxurious, out-of-the-box advertisements, the UAE airline company teased its consumers with a new offering — Emireats. Yes, targetting foodies, the airline company showcased a possibility where people can enjoy famous food from around the globe without actually travelling.

Delivering meals at one’s doorstep, they announced travel enthusiasts can now “enjoy authentic cuisine from anywhere in the world, without stepping on a plane”.

What if you could enjoy authentic cuisine from anywhere in the world, without stepping on a plane? Now you can! Introducing Emireats. Delivering soon. Maybe. pic.twitter.com/zVvrv7mobo — Emirates Airline (@emirates) April 1, 2022

ixigo

Merging fitness with convenience, ixigo, one of India’s leading travel websites, announced the launch of a smart shoe to charge one’s phone on the go. The shoe, which functions much like a portable power bank, charges itself on “kinetic energy from walking”. With a simple USB cable, people can walk to keep up with their fitness routine and charge their devices while at it.

But what makes their product idea even better? Well, it comes with two cameras. And as shown in the company’s ad, it can even alert those glued to their screen all the time. As interested buyers were asked to sign up, the company claimed the limited-edition shoes have already received 3000 pre-orders.

Wohoooo! 3000+ pre-orders in a few hours! Shoe-kriya everyone😍 Bookings are still open!

Sign up here: https://t.co/JVmgZTKCwB https://t.co/A0FrSNu4Sj — ixigo (@ixigo) March 31, 2022

Manforce condoms

Known for its witty punchlines on various contemporary issues, April Fool’s prank has always been the wellness brand’s forte. Introducing yet another whacky version of their odd flavoured-condoms, the brand teased consumers with cooling methanol this time.

“Feeling cold by just thinking about it!” the brand wrote online sharing an image of their fake product.

DIZO

Electronic brand Dizo decided to take innovation to a whole new level. After lots of consideration to make some breakthrough in the industry, they announced the launching of Nada watches. What’s so special, well, these are world’s first transparent watches, “one that really fades into background and feels like nothing”.

With a motto to #BeDifferent, a man in the ad shows off their smartwatch raising his wrist to the camera, only there’s nothing, truly nada.

Introducing Nada Watch (1), the world’s first 100% transparent smartwatch.

See the video to know more and share a screenshot of your favourite feature in the comments! #DIZO #BeDifferent pic.twitter.com/ET46BOXhTY — DIZO (@DIZOTech) April 1, 2022

Ocado

One of UK’s most popular grocery retailers decided to merge wholesomeness with convenience. Announcing the game-changing idea of a roast in a jar, the food company claimed to solve people’s biggest dilemma — whether to enjoy a special meal over the weekend or just slouch off on a couch.

Introducing their efficient time-saving offering, ‘Sundae Roast’, they said foodies can enjoy “lip-smacking, belly-filling” without putting in the effort. “Say goodbye to all the chopping and basting and whisking and par-boiling and carving and get your Sunday roast in a jar instead,” they wrote, linking interested buyers to their website.

However, if anyone was thrilled by the idea was left heartbroken as a message on the website revealed it was a April Fools Day’s prank.