‘Greatest crossover ever’: Bernie Sanders’ reply to Ariana Grande on Twitter has taken social media by storm

When pop-star Ariana Grande tweeted to her 66.9 million followers, “baby how u feeling,” while dropping her new collab with sensational Lizzo, little did she and her fans expect it to start a political debate online. As the youth icon sent her tweet out, it was her upcoming song that got everyone talking but it was US Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ reply that stole the show online.

Advertising

“Ready to fight for Medicare for All,” replied Sanders to Grande’s tweet, which featured lyrics from her just-released remix of Lizzo’s “Good As Hell.” The reply sent people online in a tizzy including the singer herself and when Senator Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez too joined in and saw it as an opportunity to advance a few causes, Twitterati went wild online.

Check out the conversation here:

Ready to fight for Medicare for All. https://t.co/tltURZpb6a — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 25, 2019

Progressive policies as an Ariana dance party: 👋🏽 thank u, next: Replace for-profit health insurance w/ #MedicareForAll 👩🏾 God is a Woman: Strike the Hyde Amendment 👨🏽‍🎓 Break Free: Student loan debt forgiveness 🌎 Be Alright: Pass a Green New Deal! 💃🏽🎶 https://t.co/g0URPlhiJV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 25, 2019

Grande seemed to be quite shocked that the 78-year-old politician responded to her, and so did the rest of the people online and while most were enthralled by it all, few couldn’t believe what was happening with a few calling it “weird”. “What is this exchange lmaoooo what is happening,” commented one Twitter user, while another remarked, “never did I think this would occur. my fave and my political fave… this is a lot.” Many also rooted for a new collaboration and given to Grande’s Instagram post, she seems to be quite smitten by the whole affair as she wrote, “won’t be getting over this any time ever.”

One of the many things I love about Bernie Sanders is that he always stays on message. #M4A #Bernie2020 https://t.co/54nD2Fvb1m — NHBQ, one of the #WomenForBernie (@bqofnh) October 25, 2019

I want to thank 2019 for making possible for Bernie to answer to Ariana’s tweet and have it being just a Friday thing https://t.co/PAF9sOw6eO — La Paca Salinista (@MisreadSigns) October 25, 2019

I’m dead FEELING GOOD AS HELL https://t.co/kEkKZSdOl3 — J. R. Amara (@JoshuaAmara4) October 25, 2019

never did I think this would occur. my fave and my political fave… this is a lot https://t.co/MFvmXMyhiV — mrfatsweatpants666 (@mrskinnyjeanz3) October 25, 2019

One of the many things I love about Bernie Sanders is that he always stays on message. #M4A #Bernie2020 https://t.co/54nD2Fvb1m — NHBQ, one of the #WomenForBernie (@bqofnh) October 25, 2019

This unexpected yet delightful exchange between Bernie and Ariana Grande deserves a donation. 😂 Send your money right here friends 👉 https://t.co/7YLTYK5dyD https://t.co/IqiiiHwByd — The Bern Identity (@bern_identity) October 25, 2019

Now I’m screaming. I scream, you scream, we all scream for #MedicareForAll — Luxe Progressive (@luxeprogressive) October 25, 2019

Bernie Sanders quote tweeting Ariana Grande is what my life was missing. I am now complete. — Lilly Smith (@bvooty_) October 25, 2019