‘Greatest crossover ever’: Bernie Sanders’ reply to Ariana Grande on Twitter has taken social media by storm

Sanders stole the show after replying to Grande’s tweet and people online couldn’t be more excited.

When pop-star Ariana Grande tweeted to her 66.9 million followers, “baby how u feeling,” while dropping her new collab with sensational Lizzo, little did she and her fans expect it to start a political debate online. As the youth icon sent her tweet out, it was her upcoming song that got everyone talking but it was US Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ reply that stole the show online.

“Ready to fight for Medicare for All,” replied Sanders to Grande’s tweet, which featured lyrics from her just-released remix of Lizzo’s “Good As Hell.” The reply sent people online in a tizzy including the singer herself and when Senator Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez too joined in and saw it as an opportunity to advance a few causes, Twitterati went wild online.

Check out the conversation here:

Grande seemed to be quite shocked that the 78-year-old politician responded to her, and so did the rest of the people online and while most were enthralled by it all, few couldn’t believe what was happening with a few calling it “weird”. “What is this exchange lmaoooo what is happening,” commented one Twitter user, while another remarked, “never did I think this would occur. my fave and my political fave… this is a lot.” Many also rooted for a new collaboration and given to Grande’s Instagram post, she seems to be quite smitten by the whole affair as she wrote, “won’t be getting over this any time ever.”

