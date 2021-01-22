Bernie Sanders has ‘seen’ all mitten memes: Here’s how he reacted

The politician admitted that he had seen the memes. (Source: @JourneyManWill/ Twitter, AP)

At the inauguration ceremony for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders broke the internet with his cozy anti-fashion look, with his mitten memes making waves worldwide. Now, the Vermont Democratic Senator has reacted to the frenzy online.

Sanders appeared on the Late Night with Seth Meyers, when the host asked the 79-year-old politician if he was aware that his ‘grumpy chic’ look — that consisted of him wearing a short brown overcoat and brow-and-white mittens, sitting with his arms crossed aloof from all the hullaballoo around — had become a sensation. Sanders replied: “Not at all”.

Talking about the viral ‘Bernie in chair’ pose, he said: “I was just sitting there trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on.”

However, in true Sanders style, he quickly shifted the attention to the maker of the mittens. “What was really nice is the woman who made the mittens lives in Essex Junction, Vermont, she is a schoolteacher and a very, very nice person. She has been somewhat overwhelmed by the kind of attention that is being shown to her mittens,” he added.

Meyers also explained that the woman behind the viral mittens was overwhelmed with orders but was unable to make the woollen gloves for all who want them, as she is a busy single mom and school teacher.

Tonight’s guest @BernieSanders reacts to the memes about his instantly iconic inauguration look. pic.twitter.com/BrpYJN9V1u — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) January 22, 2021

Meyers showed Sanders a couple of the famous memes, including one with the senator seated next to the “Sex and the City” cast and one with him next to Forrest Gump on the famous bench. Meyers also joked that he didn’t think Sanders would put up with Gump for all that long and would probably walk away from him.

Sanders was a sport and laughingly admitted: “I’ve seen ’em.”

Apart from the mittens, many users were interested in the envelope Sanders was carrying. As some joked it contained the script for ‘Knives Out 2’, others thought it was cut out of the newspaper that he thought Biden would find interesting, Meyers tried to unravel the mystery. However, Sanders reacted by saying: “I’d love to tell you, Seth. It’s top secret.”

Gave it to him like 3 weeks ago and still waiting on notes wtf https://t.co/313P9zu4ax — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) January 20, 2021

Inside the envelope is an article Bernie cut out of the newspaper that he thought Biden would find interesting https://t.co/E2t7kYiPMN — Emma Loop (@LoopEmma) January 20, 2021

Talking about his humble outfit choice for the big occasion, Sanders explained the practicality of his attire to CBS host Gayle King. “In Vermont, we dress warm. We know something about the cold and we’re not so concerned about fashion. We want to keep warm,” he said.

WATCH: @GayleKing asked Senator @BernieSanders about his outfit at President Biden’s #Inauguration. 😂 “In Vermont, we dress warm. We know something about the cold and we’re not so concerned about fashion. We want to keep warm.” pic.twitter.com/LSoDY1oUBB — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 20, 2021

Sanders’ mitten memes have not only left netizens in a frenzy with epic photoshop challenges happening around the world, celebrities too have joined in to share memes of their famous roles alongside the politician. From Ryan Reynolds to Demi Moore, all are having a blast joining the meme fest online and Sanders doesn’t seem to mind at all.