Friday, January 22, 2021
Bernie Sanders has ‘seen’ all mitten memes: Here’s how he reacted

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 22, 2021 8:54:15 pm
bernie sanders, bernie sanders memes, bernie sanders react to his memes, bernie mitten memes, sanders in chair memes, bernie sanders chair memes, viral news, indian expressThe politician admitted that he had seen the memes. (Source: @JourneyManWill/ Twitter, AP)

At the inauguration ceremony for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders broke the internet with his cozy anti-fashion look, with his mitten memes making waves worldwide. Now, the Vermont Democratic Senator has reacted to the frenzy online.

Sanders appeared on the Late Night with Seth Meyers, when the host asked the 79-year-old politician if he was aware that his ‘grumpy chic’ look — that consisted of him wearing a short brown overcoat and brow-and-white mittens, sitting with his arms crossed aloof from all the hullaballoo around — had become a sensation. Sanders replied: “Not at all”.

Talking about the viral ‘Bernie in chair’ pose, he said: “I was just sitting there trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on.”

However, in true Sanders style, he quickly shifted the attention to the maker of the mittens. “What was really nice is the woman who made the mittens lives in Essex Junction, Vermont, she is a schoolteacher and a very, very nice person. She has been somewhat overwhelmed by the kind of attention that is being shown to her mittens,” he added.

Meyers also explained that the woman behind the viral mittens was overwhelmed with orders but was unable to make the woollen gloves for all who want them, as she is a busy single mom and school teacher.

Meyers showed Sanders a couple of the famous memes, including one with the senator seated next to the “Sex and the City” cast and one with him next to Forrest Gump on the famous bench. Meyers also joked that he didn’t think Sanders would put up with Gump for all that long and would probably walk away from him.

Sanders was a sport and laughingly admitted: “I’ve seen ’em.”

Apart from the mittens, many users were interested in the envelope Sanders was carrying. As some joked it contained the script for ‘Knives Out 2’, others thought it was cut out of the newspaper that he thought Biden would find interesting, Meyers tried to unravel the mystery. However, Sanders reacted by saying: “I’d love to tell you, Seth. It’s top secret.”

Talking about his humble outfit choice for the big occasion, Sanders explained the practicality of his attire to CBS host Gayle King. “In Vermont, we dress warm. We know something about the cold and we’re not so concerned about fashion. We want to keep warm,” he said.

Sanders’ mitten memes have not only left netizens in a frenzy with epic photoshop challenges happening around the world, celebrities too have joined in to share memes of their famous roles alongside the politician. From Ryan Reynolds to Demi Moore, all are having a blast joining the meme fest online and Sanders doesn’t seem to mind at all.

