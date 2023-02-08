‘Respect that man’: Bernie Sanders lauded for being the only one with a mask at SOTU address

After the decline of Covid-19 cases and relaxation of restrictions, people seldom wear a mask in public places and gatherings. However, the latest WHO recommendations state that people should wear a mask when they are in enclosed or poorly ventilated areas.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden delivered his annual State of the Union Address (SOTU) which was attended by 535 elected lawmakers and a host of special guests. The much-awaited event took place inside the chamber of the House of Representatives.

Interestingly, many people noted that senator Bernie Sanders was the only one who was wearing a mask in the crowded space. Eric Feigl-Ding, American public health scientist and epidemiologist, tweeted a video from the union address that showed unmasked dignitaries greeting each other, as only 81-year-old Sanders was seen in a mask.

Bernie was one of the few who already had good masks and didn’t need them.#MaskUpCongress https://t.co/gF7JSU2BAo — Wear a mask. (@senorhettler) February 8, 2023

While sharing this clip, Eric Feigl-Ding wrote, “Bernie Sanders is the only person wearing a KN95 mask at the #StateOfTheUnionAddress. Respect that man – @SenSanders thank you. 🙏”. He further added, “Honestly Bernie is a saint in his dedication to protecting others.”

Commenting on this, a Twitter user wrote, “Other than Bernie once again the US government is normalizing & promoting super spreader events to the public. If they’re tested, have filtration/ventilation, or other precautions they should let the public know -not just act like this is safe. Covid is dangerous vaxed or not.”

Another person wrote, “Bernie Sanders is the only one with common sense.”