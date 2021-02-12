‘Edible’ Bernie Sanders is now going viral, Stephen King wants a bite

The new year began with a bang at least in the meme department, and Bernie Sanders was at the helm of it all. After the politician’s mitten memes broke the internet — not just for laughs but also charity — someone turned his viral photo into a healthy salad!

Yes, as Sanders’ photograph, sitting on a chair, on Inauguration Day sparked plethora of memes online across the world, one food enthusiast gave it an edible twist. Recreating the Vermont Senator’s grumpy-chic look, the creative food artist used some humble vegetables to ace it.

While the head was constructed with baby potato, his body and jacket were formed by blanched kale leaves. Eggplant shaving constituted other parts of the image including his trousers, glasses and the famous chair. His hair and mask were constructed from a cauliflower.

The photo gained wider attention after renowned author Stephan King shared it online.

Edible Bernie. Kale, cauliflower, and new potatoes. pic.twitter.com/8d91vLwylC — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 25, 2021

The person behind the foodart was Sandra Marshall from Phoenix, Arizona in the US.

Marshall, who first posted the picture of her unique creation on her Facebook and Instagram profiles thanked all after it went viral across social media platforms.

She thanked everyone sharing a news article, in another post highlighting how much it meant to her as the post was views over 3 million times. “Before posting my Super Bowl platter today, I wanted to take time to say thank you to all of you who appreciate and share my work. On Facebook alone, Bernie has been viewed over 3,400,000 times at this point. I can’t tell you how much this means to me, especially because I have a children’s book of my food art coming out in the next couple of months. Thanks for joining my art adventures,” she wrote.

People on social media loved the precession in her food artwork and many commented it looks delicious as well. However, even though many wanted to try it, they felt it’s too beautiful to be eaten.

After the memes dominated the internet, Sanders admitted that he has “seen” all mitten memes. Talking about the viral ‘Bernie in chair’ pose, he said: “I was just sitting there trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on.”