Where’s Waldo… and Bernie?: Netizens struggle to locate duo in new puzzle

In a Tweet that was shared by a user is an animated picture of an overcrowded beach, with Sander’s meme picture hidden somewhere in it. (Picture credit: Twitter/@floppy_llama)

US politician Bernie Sanders broke the internet with his cosy, anti-fashion look on Inauguration Day. While the 79-year-old Senator from Vermont continues to make waves online thanks to his mittens, he is now also a part of a Twitter game similar to ‘Where’s Waldo?’.

‘Where’s Waldo’ or ‘Where’s Wally’ is a classic British series of children’s puzzle books illustrated by Martin Handford, in which one has to spot Wally in crowded locations.

Now, a similar puzzle is on Twitter, and users have to locate Sanders and his mittens in an overcrowded beach. While many who came across the puzzle just reacted, several actually took the time out to spot both Waldo and Sanders.

Take a look here:

I was going to ask, is he wearing the mittens outfit ? Because I legit thought it was him 😂 — Nathaly (@NathalyDove) January 24, 2021

Can’t find him, but still looking😡 — Jim Drumheller 🐾 (@JimDrumheller) January 26, 2021

Literally the only time in life my eyes immediately found Waldo 😂 — Careese (@ReeseCareese) January 26, 2021

I thought his his name was Waldo, do different countries have different names for wheres Wally/Waldo? — Shane P 🦊🏳️🌈 (@VarletFox) January 25, 2021

Oh damn I missed him but found Waldo lol — mother. (@GloriaestaFine) January 24, 2021

Found him and Wally too 😄 — Battle Weary Wombat (@3wombats) January 25, 2021

yeah i had to come to the comments 🤦🏽♀️ over there searching for Bernie like pic.twitter.com/FWIvkhwiZJ — PrettyGyalLeigh✨ (@loveeleighhhh) January 25, 2021

Lol he’s hidden real good 😂 found him though — 𝒟𝒶𝓃𝒾𝑒𝓁𝒶 𝒜𝓁𝒶𝓃𝒾𝓏🍒 (@danielaalaniz__) January 23, 2021

For those of you who couldn’t find Sanders, Take a look here: