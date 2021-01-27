scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Where’s Waldo… and Bernie?: Netizens struggle to locate duo in new puzzle

The game is a revamped version of the classic British series of children's puzzle books called ‘Where’s Wally’ illustrated by Martin Handford.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 27, 2021 1:36:01 pm
Bernie Sanders, Finding Wally, Finding Waldo, Finding Bernie, Bernie Sanders mittens meme, Twitter puzzle, Finding Wally memes, Finding Waldo memes, Trending news, Indian Express news.In a Tweet that was shared by a user is an animated picture of an overcrowded beach, with Sander’s meme picture hidden somewhere in it. (Picture credit: Twitter/@floppy_llama)

US politician Bernie Sanders broke the internet with his cosy, anti-fashion look on Inauguration Day. While the 79-year-old Senator from Vermont continues to make waves online thanks to his mittens, he is now also a part of a Twitter game similar to ‘Where’s Waldo?’.

‘Where’s Waldo’ or ‘Where’s Wally’ is a classic British series of children’s puzzle books illustrated by Martin Handford, in which one has to spot Wally in crowded locations.

Now, a similar puzzle is on Twitter, and users have to locate Sanders and his mittens in an overcrowded beach. While many who came across the puzzle just reacted, several actually took the time out to spot both Waldo and Sanders.

Take a look here:

For those of you who couldn’t find Sanders, Take a look here:

