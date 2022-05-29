scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 29, 2022
‘See another side of Bermuda’s nightlife’: This agency is offering a cruise, full refund if ship disappears

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 29, 2022 4:50:39 pm
Do you want to travel to Bermuda Triangle, the mysterious 5,00,000 km square patch in the Atlantic Ocean? A travel agency in the United States, the Ancient Mysteries Cruise, has offered a trip to the Bermuda Triangle and a 100 per cent refund in case the ship sinks or disappears.

The advertisement on the Virginia-based company’s website reads, “See another side of Bermuda’s nightlife on this entertaining cruise. Experience Bermuda at night on a fascinating journey on a glass-bottom boat in the Bermuda Triangle that you’ll never forget.”

The company termed the chance of disappearing as rare. “Don’t worry about disappearing on this Bermuda Triangle tour. The tour has a 100% return rate and your money will be refunded in the rare chance you disappear,” the website said.

Netizens were left shocked by the offer and many wondered who would get the refund amount in case of adversity. “Whom are they going to give that refund after the passenger who booked it, disappears?” a user asked responding to ANI’s tweet about the Bermuda Triangle cruise. Another user commented, “Refund will be given to the poor departed souls..?”

While crossing the Bermuda Triangle, at least 75 planes and hundreds of ships have reportedly disappeared under mysterious circumstances. Numerous conspiracy theories have spurted because of the mystery of the Bermuda Triangle. The theories range from sub-sea pyramids to hexagonal clouds and alien bases.

Netizens were left shocked by the offer and many wondered who would get the refund amount in case of adversity.

