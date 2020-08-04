Fox that stole nearly 100 pieces of footwear in a town caught red-handed

Twitter user Felix Hackenbruch shared a picture of the fox in action along with its ‘collection’. (Picture credit: Twitter/Felix Hackenbruch) Twitter user Felix Hackenbruch shared a picture of the fox in action along with its ‘collection’. (Picture credit: Twitter/Felix Hackenbruch)

For weeks, residents of a neighbourhood in Berlin were baffled after their flip flops and sports shoes kept disappearing. But the mystery was solved after a fox was caught on camera with a piece of blue footwear in its mouth.

The fox had reportedly been stealing footwear for over a week before it was discovered, and its stash had over 100 pieces of footwear.

Twitter user Felix Hackenbruch shared a picture of the fox in action along with its ‘collection’. The fox’s collection included several sandals, trainers, flip flops and sports shoes of various colours.

Fuchs, Du hast die Schuh gestohlen…🎶In #Zehlendorf wurden mehr als 100 Schuhe von einem Fuchs gemopst. Die ganze Geschichte morgen @TspCheckpoint. (📸: Christian Meyer) pic.twitter.com/pjnKhvobOa — Felix Hackenbruch (@FHackenbruch) July 26, 2020

Here’s what people had to say about the fox:

A Croc video advertisement is aleady in production, I bet. I hope the fox reap some benefits for all his/her hard work. pic.twitter.com/8styhAYk8y — Eze (@ZinnerEe) July 31, 2020

This Fox is a fashion hero! Clearly saving people from the cardinal sin of croc wearing.

Nature always finds a way. — Naw Tea (@NawTea2) August 1, 2020

He has a apparent liking of Crocs I wonder if he prefers the knockoffs — just another american (@JoMama59303677) August 1, 2020

The Incredible https://t.co/ujpBnsIXdy — William A Scorby (@scorbya) July 31, 2020

Wow, Germany, you love a Croc don’t you?! 😆🤣 — Angel Bob (@AngelBob) August 1, 2020

My primary concern is the number of Crocs in this picture… — Alex Kennett (@AlexKennett5) August 1, 2020

There was an American cat thief who did that a few years ago. Hopefully it’s nothing more serious than a fox loving shoes lol — karen_hogan@hotmail.com (@ottfamilylawyer) August 3, 2020

That’s adorable and definitely very interesting. What do wildlife experts say as far as explaining the behaviour? I hope the fox is safe and everyone has found a way to replace their footwear. It’s an amazing phenomenon, very noteworthy and a fun story during pandemic. — thepeopleofwa (@thepeopleofwa) August 2, 2020

