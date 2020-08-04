scorecardresearch
Fox that stole nearly 100 pieces of footwear in a town caught red-handed

For weeks, resident of a neighbourhood in Berlin were baffled after their footwear kept disappearing under mysterious circumstances.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 4, 2020 9:29:23 pm
Berlin, Fox steals footwear, Fox, Trending, Indian Express news Twitter user Felix Hackenbruch shared a picture of the fox in action along with its ‘collection’. (Picture credit: Twitter/Felix Hackenbruch)

For weeks, residents of a neighbourhood in Berlin were baffled after their flip flops and sports shoes kept disappearing. But the mystery was solved after a fox was caught on camera with a piece of blue footwear in its mouth.

The fox had reportedly been stealing footwear for over a week before it was discovered, and its stash had over 100 pieces of footwear.

Twitter user Felix Hackenbruch shared a picture of the fox in action along with its ‘collection’. The fox’s collection included several sandals, trainers, flip flops and sports shoes of various colours.

Here’s what people had to say about the fox:

