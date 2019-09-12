Watch: Bengaluru artist’s viral ‘moonwalk’ idea recreated in Mexico

Toggle Menu
The video shared by a Mexican ad agency shows a man walking slowly in an ivory spacesuit, with a Mexican flag in hand.

The Mexican ad agency recreated Nanjundaswamy’s quirky ‘moonwalk’ in Pachuca. (Source: Boveda Celeste/ Facebook)

After Bengaluru visual artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy’s quirky ‘moonwalk’ went viral and forced civic authorities to repair potholes, his idea was adopted all the way in Mexico. Yes, fed up with the government’s apathy and bad condition of the roads in Pachuca, Hidalgo, they recreated his idea of making an ‘astronaut’ walk down the crater-filled roads, to drive some action.

Mexican ad agency Boveda Celeste contacted Nanjundaswamy after his moonwalk video took social media by storm, earlier this month, and asked permission if they can do the same in their city to draw the attention of the civic body. The video shared by Mexican agency shows a man walking slowly in an ivory spacesuit, with a Mexican flag in his hand.

“One more complaint for our governments that have left our cities battered. We expect a change and, with this, we join the #AstroPotholesChallenge,” the agency posted, sharing the clip.

Nanjundaswamy too shared the video on his social media handles and netizens loved how even in different countries the idea is a hit.

