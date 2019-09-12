Watch: Bengaluru artist’s viral ‘moonwalk’ idea recreated in Mexico

After Bengaluru visual artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy’s quirky ‘moonwalk’ went viral and forced civic authorities to repair potholes, his idea was adopted all the way in Mexico. Yes, fed up with the government’s apathy and bad condition of the roads in Pachuca, Hidalgo, they recreated his idea of making an ‘astronaut’ walk down the crater-filled roads, to drive some action.

Mexican ad agency Boveda Celeste contacted Nanjundaswamy after his moonwalk video took social media by storm, earlier this month, and asked permission if they can do the same in their city to draw the attention of the civic body. The video shared by Mexican agency shows a man walking slowly in an ivory spacesuit, with a Mexican flag in his hand.

“One more complaint for our governments that have left our cities battered. We expect a change and, with this, we join the #AstroPotholesChallenge,” the agency posted, sharing the clip.

Nanjundaswamy too shared the video on his social media handles and netizens loved how even in different countries the idea is a hit.

make in india, knowledge export– everything happening at same time. https://t.co/SrwF0F2xgc — Soumya Chatterjee (@Csoumya21) September 11, 2019

That’s exactly what good works can do…. reach beyond our imagination 🤗🤗🤗 — Tharun Sudhir (@TharunSudhir) September 11, 2019

Wow… What a proud moment sir.

ನಿಮ್ಮ ಕೆಲ್ಸ ಎಷ್ಟು ಜನಕ್ಕೆ inspire ಆಗುತ್ತೆ ನೋಡಿ. Hatsoff to you. — ಸಂದೀಪ್ ತಮ್ಮಯ್ಯ 🇮🇳🕉️ (@santhamson) September 11, 2019

Wow this is making global noice ,hope it brings change in our society. https://t.co/AmYvhRcGxm — Dr.Rajkumar FC (@d11_rajkumar) September 11, 2019

Great, thought provoking art always alive and inspires — Sandartist sudhakanth Rayal (@sudhakanth1) September 11, 2019

