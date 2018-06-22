Follow Us:
Friday, June 22, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Benetton uses pictures of migrant rescue operation as advertising campaign; Twitterati criticise the brand for being ‘opportunistic’

Benetton uses pictures of migrant rescue operation as advertising campaign; Twitterati criticise the brand for being ‘opportunistic’

Fashion retail brand Benetton has come under scrutiny after it posted pictures of a migrant rescue operation. Unhappy with the way the brand used the pictures, many people on social media called the move 'opportunistic' at the time of crisis.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 22, 2018 4:49:53 pm
benetton, benetton racist tweet, benetton racist ad, benetton Migrant picture tweet, benetton uses Migrants picture for publicity, benetton Migrant picture, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news The charity, which conducted the ocean rescue operation on June 9, was upset with Benetton and even denied having any association with the brand’s advertising campaign (Source: Twitter)
Related News

Italian fashion retailer Benetton drew flak after it repurposed two pictures of a recent migrant rescue operation for its advertising campaign. People called out the brand for being insensitive and exploiting the conditions of migrants. The two pictures, used by the fashion brand, were from the rescue operations by staff members of the Franco-German charity SOS Méditerranée.

ALSO READ | HandM apologises after massive backlash on social media for ‘racist hoodie ad’

While the first picture is of charity workers distributing life jackets to migrants sitting in an overflowing raft off the coast of Libya, the other is of the various migrant women who are standing, some with their children, at an aid station in Italy. While both pictures were uploaded on the official Twitter account of the brand, the tweet with the raft was later removed due to backlash. Check out the other picture here:

A New York Times report stated that backlash on social media notwithstanding, the charity too, which conducted the ocean rescue operation on June 9, was upset with Benetton and even denied having any association with the brand’s advertising campaign. Unhappy with the brand’s usage of the pictures, many on social media called the move ‘opportunistic’. Here are some of the other reactions that the pictures garnered:

What do you have to say about the pictures posted by Benetton? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now