scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 18, 2022
Must Read

‘Did I tell him (Ben Stiller) how to act?’: Nick Kyrgios’ response to noisy fan goes viral

The Hollywood star ended up being dragged into the Australian star’s clash with a fan during his quarter-final match against Rafael Nadal at Indian Wells on Thursday.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 18, 2022 6:56:46 pm
Nick Kyrgios, ben stiller, Nick Kyrgios nadal match, Nick Kyrgios ben stiller how to act video, Nick Kyrgios fan ben stiller clap back, tennis news, indian expressThe moment happened during the quarterfinal match against Rafael Nadal at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

In an exciting match against Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios was visibly under pressure, losing his cool many times. However, one particular moment involving Hollywood star Ben Stiller has netizens in splits.

As Kyrgios was playing against the 21-grand slam title winner at Indian Wells, California, on Thursday, he responded to a noisy fan, asking if he was good at tennis. As the fan replied with a “no”, Kyrgios retorted, “Exactly, so why are you speaking?”

Also Read |Mumbai Police’s latest post is inspired by Tsitsipas’s viral moment at the Aus Open

He then pointed at Stiller, who was sitting a few seats away from the fan, to ask: “Do I tell him how to act? No.” He then continued to focus on the game, getting ready to serve, as cameras panned to show Stiller’s reaction, much to the amusement of the rest of the crowd.

The incident happened at the quarter-finals where Nadal won to reach the BNP Paribas Open semi-finals defeating Kyrgios. The Australian player struggled to control his temper and allowed repeated interruptions from the crowd to get under his skin.

In fact, after his defeat, he also drew flak for smashing his racket into the ground, which bounced and nearly struck a ball boy. However, he later cleared the air and tweeted screenshots of his apologising to the boy, and wrote he had made a “new friend” in the process.

“I just want people to know that you’re a spectator. You’ve bought tickets to come watch us play. At least don’t scream out before first and second serve,” Kyrgios was quoted by Sky News as talking about noisy fans.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the moment:

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 18: Latest News

Advertisement