‘Did I tell him (Ben Stiller) how to act?’: Nick Kyrgios’ response to noisy fan goes viral

In an exciting match against Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios was visibly under pressure, losing his cool many times. However, one particular moment involving Hollywood star Ben Stiller has netizens in splits.

As Kyrgios was playing against the 21-grand slam title winner at Indian Wells, California, on Thursday, he responded to a noisy fan, asking if he was good at tennis. As the fan replied with a “no”, Kyrgios retorted, “Exactly, so why are you speaking?”

He then pointed at Stiller, who was sitting a few seats away from the fan, to ask: “Do I tell him how to act? No.” He then continued to focus on the game, getting ready to serve, as cameras panned to show Stiller’s reaction, much to the amusement of the rest of the crowd.

The incident happened at the quarter-finals where Nadal won to reach the BNP Paribas Open semi-finals defeating Kyrgios. The Australian player struggled to control his temper and allowed repeated interruptions from the crowd to get under his skin.

In fact, after his defeat, he also drew flak for smashing his racket into the ground, which bounced and nearly struck a ball boy. However, he later cleared the air and tweeted screenshots of his apologising to the boy, and wrote he had made a “new friend” in the process.

Made a new friend in the process 🤍 accidents happen but we can go out of our way to make things better 🥶👑 pic.twitter.com/G0gI5QpmBy — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) March 18, 2022

“I just want people to know that you’re a spectator. You’ve bought tickets to come watch us play. At least don’t scream out before first and second serve,” Kyrgios was quoted by Sky News as talking about noisy fans.

