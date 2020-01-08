The latest viral trend is #BenSoloChallenge from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

*Warning, there is a major spoiler for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker*
For fans of Star Wars on social media the latest viral ‘challenge’ is the #BenSoloChallenge which is inspired from a scene in the latest instalment of the series The Rise of Skywalker that features Adam Driver as Ben Solo.
In the film as Solo (played by Driver) prepares to battle his former henchmen the Knights of Ren, Rey (Daisy Ridley) uses their bond to pass him a lightsaber. In the film, Solo pulls out the weapon from behind like a magic trick, gives a little shrug, smiles and then takes on his adversaries. This moment that people are trying to recreate.
Is Ben Solo’s shrug because he just completed a magic trick, or is he mirroring Han and more of a “let’s go.”
Vote below⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PLvw2GBlJA
— Z’Ann Allison (@zann_allison) January 7, 2020
It all started when Twitter user ‘Mike loves the shrug’ posted a video of himself on TikTok performing the move — with emphasis on Driver’s shrug. But the challenge didn’t truly take off until he shared it on Twitter the same day and got Star Wars fans from across the globe to jump in.
I now present the #BenSoloChallenge #StarWars pic.twitter.com/QpPUIdejr8
— Mike loves the shrug (@testtube27) January 6, 2020
While many showed off their sword-fighting skills, others replaced lightsabers with other articles. From umbrellas to mops, and even bread, people have been imitating the move with the signature shrug.
Here are some of the best entries in the #BenSoloChallenge on Twitter.
#bensolochallenge This is so much fun! I want to see as many of these from as many people as possible! (Credit to @testtube27 for starting this whole thing) pic.twitter.com/GLdmCafpR6
— Jundland Jake (@JakeFromYavin) January 6, 2020
I think I nailed it #BenSoloChallenge pic.twitter.com/GKc7XAUaZ2
— georgia 🌙☀️ (@jonnybuckIand) January 7, 2020
I’m not Ben Swolo but whatever #BenSoloChallenge pic.twitter.com/M3rJc3Y3TT
— Steven (@stevenpistor) January 7, 2020
I HAD to do the #BenSoloChallenge! Shout out to @testtube27 for starting it! 😂 pic.twitter.com/524vc3gMFT
— Lorie Ren ✨ (@LegendofLorie) January 6, 2020
Screw it why not! #BenSoloChallenge pic.twitter.com/ULJlA8yHo4
— jess (@Imperial77Acade) January 7, 2020
#BenSoloChallenge from Russia with ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iWrkwPZd57
— LindaNoul (@LindaNoul) January 6, 2020
does this count #BenSoloChallenge pic.twitter.com/wYr4f7C8RF
— leah (@leahhgood) January 7, 2020
Ben Solo of Asgard. #BenSoloChallenge
👏🏽 to @testtube27 for its origin. pic.twitter.com/E1tJtYKEl9
— Matthew Bridges (@MatthewBridges1) January 6, 2020
The #BenSoloChallenge from a tiny sick Ben Solo who wanted to join in. pic.twitter.com/9kISmcVdBR
— Ella (@ObiwanxKannoli) January 6, 2020
I did the #BenSoloChallenge too y’all pic.twitter.com/inpMOffhNe
— w̶i̶t̶ ̶a̶n̶d̶ ̶f̶o̶l̶l̶y̶ 𝗧𝗬 (@black_tym) January 6, 2020
Ben Solo before kissing Rey #BenSoloChallenge pic.twitter.com/8jZGymSik0
— Désirée Rose (@irees) January 7, 2020
Here’s a #BenSoloChallenge for today! @StarWarsinClass 😉
(Objective to be practiced: You may NOT hit anyone! 😂) pic.twitter.com/OmWgthUu9r
— Ruby Boyden (@RubyVBoyden) January 7, 2020
In her review of the film, our critic Shubhra Gupta said,”Episode IX is the third of the trilogy (The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi), and the final episode of the legend of Skywalker. Only those who are die-hard fans will remember the order and the sequence of the films, and have an instant reckoner of the characters that flit in and out of this mammoth saga, which began more than forty years back.”
