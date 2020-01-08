Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 08, 2020

The latest viral trend is #BenSoloChallenge from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

It all started when Twitter user 'Mike loves the shrug' posted a video of himself on TikTok performing the move with a lightsaber, with an emphasis on Driver’s shrug.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 8, 2020 2:18:30 pm
ben solo challenge, adam driver, The Rise of Skywalker, ben solo shrug, adam driver shrug The Rise of Skywalker, indian express, viral challenge, viral challenge 2020, indian express People are reenacting Ben Solo’s lightsaber move from The Rise of Skywalker and the challenge has now taken a hilarious turn.

*Warning, there is a major spoiler for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker*

For fans of Star Wars on social media the latest viral ‘challenge’ is the #BenSoloChallenge which is inspired from a scene in the latest instalment of the series The Rise of Skywalker that features Adam Driver as Ben Solo.

In the film as Solo (played by Driver) prepares to battle his former henchmen the Knights of Ren, Rey (Daisy Ridley) uses their bond to pass him a lightsaber. In the film, Solo pulls out the weapon from behind like a magic trick, gives a little shrug, smiles and then takes on his adversaries. This moment that people are trying to recreate.

It all started when Twitter user ‘Mike loves the shrug’ posted a video of himself on TikTok performing the move — with emphasis on Driver’s shrug. But the challenge didn’t truly take off until he shared it on Twitter the same day and got Star Wars fans from across the globe to jump in.

While many showed off their sword-fighting skills, others replaced lightsabers with other articles. From umbrellas to mops, and even bread, people have been imitating the move with the signature shrug.

Here are some of the best entries in the #BenSoloChallenge on Twitter.

In her review of the film, our critic Shubhra Gupta said,”Episode IX is the third of the trilogy (The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi), and the final episode of the legend of Skywalker. Only those who are die-hard fans will remember the order and the sequence of the films, and have an instant reckoner of the characters that flit in and out of this mammoth saga, which began more than forty years back.”

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 08: Latest News

Advertisement