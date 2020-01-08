The latest viral trend is #BenSoloChallenge from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

People are reenacting Ben Solo’s lightsaber move from The Rise of Skywalker and the challenge has now taken a hilarious turn. People are reenacting Ben Solo’s lightsaber move from The Rise of Skywalker and the challenge has now taken a hilarious turn.

*Warning, there is a major spoiler for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker*

For fans of Star Wars on social media the latest viral ‘challenge’ is the #BenSoloChallenge which is inspired from a scene in the latest instalment of the series The Rise of Skywalker that features Adam Driver as Ben Solo.

In the film as Solo (played by Driver) prepares to battle his former henchmen the Knights of Ren, Rey (Daisy Ridley) uses their bond to pass him a lightsaber. In the film, Solo pulls out the weapon from behind like a magic trick, gives a little shrug, smiles and then takes on his adversaries. This moment that people are trying to recreate.

Is Ben Solo’s shrug because he just completed a magic trick, or is he mirroring Han and more of a “let’s go.”

Vote below⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PLvw2GBlJA — Z’Ann Allison (@zann_allison) January 7, 2020

It all started when Twitter user ‘Mike loves the shrug’ posted a video of himself on TikTok performing the move — with emphasis on Driver’s shrug. But the challenge didn’t truly take off until he shared it on Twitter the same day and got Star Wars fans from across the globe to jump in.

While many showed off their sword-fighting skills, others replaced lightsabers with other articles. From umbrellas to mops, and even bread, people have been imitating the move with the signature shrug.

Here are some of the best entries in the #BenSoloChallenge on Twitter.

#bensolochallenge This is so much fun! I want to see as many of these from as many people as possible! (Credit to @testtube27 for starting this whole thing) pic.twitter.com/GLdmCafpR6 — Jundland Jake (@JakeFromYavin) January 6, 2020

I HAD to do the #BenSoloChallenge! Shout out to @testtube27 for starting it! 😂 pic.twitter.com/524vc3gMFT — Lorie Ren ✨ (@LegendofLorie) January 6, 2020

The #BenSoloChallenge from a tiny sick Ben Solo who wanted to join in. pic.twitter.com/9kISmcVdBR — Ella (@ObiwanxKannoli) January 6, 2020

In her review of the film, our critic Shubhra Gupta said,”Episode IX is the third of the trilogy (The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi), and the final episode of the legend of Skywalker. Only those who are die-hard fans will remember the order and the sequence of the films, and have an instant reckoner of the characters that flit in and out of this mammoth saga, which began more than forty years back.”

