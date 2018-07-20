Twitterati can’t get over the shape of Airbus’s BelugaXL plane

Would you want to fly in this aircraft? (Source: Twitter) Would you want to fly in this aircraft? (Source: Twitter)

The Airbus BelugaXL, which has been painted to look like a whale, recently made its maiden flight from Blagnac in the south of France. The plane made its debut in front of a crowd of over 10,000. This was the aircraft’s first test flight, and more will be held in the next ten months. The company plans to put the first of its BelugaXL into service next year.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the company tweeted several pictures as well as videos of the aircraft. According to CNBS, this is one of the largest aircraft in existence, and is six meters longer and one meter wider than its predecessor, that is the BelugaST transporter.

But despite its size, Twitterati focussed more on the shape of the plane. While some found the shape to be adorable and beautiful, others could not stop trolling the plane. Here are some of the reactions:

No blowhole painted on top of it though :( — Ralph (@Ralph_E_S) July 19, 2018

A face only a mother could love — John Dunn (@SkaraBraeRanch) July 19, 2018

Well that’s adorable. — Jimmy Vosika (@JimmyVosika) July 19, 2018

Whale of the skies pic.twitter.com/CWpvXucTtq — Julian Maldonado (@Julianspoiler) July 19, 2018

Dont fly to japan with that thing 🤣 — firas_nyt (@firas_nyt) July 19, 2018

Finally, a whale can fly but can’t swim😅 — Aditya Danang P (@AdityaDP007) July 19, 2018

What do you think about the shape of this aircraft?

