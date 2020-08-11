Two beluga whales relocated to Iceland after spending a decade in captivity in China

Two beluga whales were relocated to the sea after spending nearly a decade in captivity in China and a video of the event is being widely shared.
The whales named Little Grey and Little White were show animals in a Chinese aquarium and were relocated to an 8-acre sea sanctuary at Klettsvik Bay in Iceland.
According to a CNN report, the 6000-mile journey from China involved specially designed equipment, a team of veterinarians and a ton of water and ice to keep the pair hosed down.
According to a post by Sea Life Trust on Facebook, the 12-year-old pair is kept in a special facility pool to be able to adjust to the new environment before they are released into the wider sanctuary area.
The two whales had been taken in 2011 from a Russian whale research centre to the Changfeng Ocean World aquarium in Shanghai. The idea to relocate the whales came after the aquarium a year later, reported CNN.
Beluga whales, also known as white whales are predominantly present in the Arctic and sub-Arctic regions. Easily identified by their predominant forehead and distinct colour, they are highly social mammals who could imitate tones and rhythms of human language.
