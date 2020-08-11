Two beluga whales relocated to Iceland after spending a decade in captivity in China

The 12-year-old pair is kept in a special facility pool to be able to adjust to the new environment before they are released into the wider sanctuary area.(Picture credit Daily Mail)

Two beluga whales were relocated to the sea after spending nearly a decade in captivity in China and a video of the event is being widely shared.

The whales named Little Grey and Little White were show animals in a Chinese aquarium and were relocated to an 8-acre sea sanctuary at Klettsvik Bay in Iceland.

According to a CNN report, the 6000-mile journey from China involved specially designed equipment, a team of veterinarians and a ton of water and ice to keep the pair hosed down.

According to a post by Sea Life Trust on Facebook, the 12-year-old pair is kept in a special facility pool to be able to adjust to the new environment before they are released into the wider sanctuary area.

The two whales had been taken in 2011 from a Russian whale research centre to the Changfeng Ocean World aquarium in Shanghai. The idea to relocate the whales came after the aquarium a year later, reported CNN.

Beluga whales, also known as white whales are predominantly present in the Arctic and sub-Arctic regions. Easily identified by their predominant forehead and distinct colour, they are highly social mammals who could imitate tones and rhythms of human language.

