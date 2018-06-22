Follow Us:
Friday, June 22, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

Believe it or not, Japanese man was fined for taking lunch break 3 minutes early

In the company’s defence, they noted that this was not the first time he left for lunch early and had taken early lunch breaks “26 times over the space of seven months. The news quickly went viral on social media and left lot of Japanese fuming.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 22, 2018 6:25:29 pm
japan, japan work culture, japan pay cut early lunch, japan early lunch punishment, weird news, odd news, indian express, bizarre news The news has started a serious debate online raising questions about work-life balance in Japan. (Source: Getty Images)
Related News

Japanese are known for their remarkable punctuality and often it makes headlines for it. Remember the time when country’s train company apologised for leaving the train few seconds early? Now, another company is back in news for their strict sense of time and Netizens aren’t quite happy about it. Recently, a Japanese employee was shamed and punished for leaving his desk to buy lunch early – only by three minutes. Yes, an employee working at the waterworks bureau in the western city of Kobe left his desk few minutes before the actual lunch break started and was thus fined for his actions.

According to a report by AFP, not only half a day’s pay of the 64-year-old official was deducted as punishment but also the bosses called a TV news conference where they bowed to apologise.

“It’s deeply regrettable that this misconduct took place. We’re sorry,” a bureau official told reporters, bowing deeply.

In the company’s defence, they noted that this was not the first time he left for lunch early and had taken early lunch breaks “26 times over the space of seven months.” The worker was in violation of a public service law stating that officials have to concentrate on their jobs, according to the bureau.

The news quickly went viral on social media and left a lot of Japanese fuming. “Is this a bad joke? Does this mean we cannot even go to the bathroom?” asked one on Twitter. “It’s tough life nowadays. No tea break, no cigarette break, no chatting,” remarked another. While people from other countries couldn’t understand the need for a news conference and called it “over reaction.”

What do you think about this punishment? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now