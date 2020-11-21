Belgian town goes viral for installing phallic-shaped Christmas lights, Mayor issues apology

Nearly 100 such objects installed on the streets of the small town of Oudenburg.

Christmas decorations at a Belgium town became a hot topic of discussion on social media as the tall column structures started getting compared with male genitals, causing controversy for the local administration but peals of laughter around the world on the internet.

A series of illuminated structures were installed across Oudenburg earlier this week for the festive season, which were supposed to resemble candles. However, the thick white illuminated shafts with bulging blue spheres on top lead to hilarious jokes online after many compared it to an ‘erect penis’.

Belgian newspaper HLN counted no less than 90 such objects installed on the streets of the small town of Oudenburg in the country’s West Flanders province. And as pictures started circulating across social media sites locally and nationally the mayor had to apologise.

“We have indeed already received a lot of reactions to our luminous ornaments,” Mayor Anthony Dumarey told local media outlet VTR NWS. “We had a limited budget, so our technical department designed the lighting ourselves. It was certainly not intended to turn out like this. When the lights are not on, the evocative shape is not visible. But once lit, you can see it, clearly,” he added.

“It is not that big of a problem. We could use some humour in these times,” he added, saying that the lights will not be removed as it became talked about worldwide. Sharing news coverage from across the globe, the mayor was also a sport posting a picture of himself alongside the controversial lights.

Normally, bright “flames” had to be installed on the white columns so that the lights resembled candles. However, town authorities eventually ditched red and chose white and blue as it refers to the town’s colors. “In any case, we wanted to move away from the classic flame or candle-themed illumination,” Dumarey explained, adding that each decoration cost the town €165 to make. “If we wanted to buy something instead, we would have to pay 500 euros each,” he was quoted by De Morgen.

