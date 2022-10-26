Belgian pond witnesses competitors race in hollowed-out pumpkins. Watch video

Water sports enthusiasts love the thrill of a boat race. While paddling across a water body in a boat and rushing towards the finishing line is fun, imagine doing so sitting in a carved-out pumpkin. Yes, you read that right! Hundreds of competitors, dressed as pirates, nuns, animals and vegetables, did just that at an annual relay race in northern Belgium on Sunday.

A video showing people seated in giant hollowed-out pumpkins, enthusiastically paddling and crossing a pond, has surfaced online. Even as onlookers cheer loudly, the participants are seen carefully navigating the pond in their pumpkins.

“My boyfriend told me about this event on one of our first dates and I thought it was hilarious,” contestant Clara De Somer was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Watch the video here:

Racer Oscar Guell, another participant, termed the experience “dirty, sticky and oily”, as per Reuters. Guell, a Spaniard living in Brussels, also added that he would participate next year.

The race in Kasterlee began in 2009. “The reason why we started is that years ago, we started competing to grow the biggest pumpkin and after the competition, we were stuck with huge pumpkins. So we started thinking about what we could do with them and we found out that in the US they were boating with pumpkins. We decided that we could do this, as well. In Kasteriee, but instead of using one or two pumpkins like in the US we boat with around 20 of them,” Paul Boonen, president of the Kasterlee Pumpkin Society, is heard saying in a video shared by Now This News.