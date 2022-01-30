scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 30, 2022
Love Tintin or Smurfs? This country’s new passport will feature comic book heroes

The new passport can be requested from February 7.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 30, 2022 6:08:07 pm
Belgium new passport comics, New passport Belgium comic characters, Belgian passport Tintin & Milou, Indian ExpressThe new passports, which were developed with the help of anti-fraud specialists, will be safer than the previous ones.

Important documents like passports are usually designed in a no-nonsense and straightforward manner, but the Belgian government has decided to jazz up this travel document.

On January 27, Belgium launched the new passport that has comic characters as its design theme. The European nation seeks to honour its heritage by referencing comic books like The Adventures of Tintin, The Smurfs, Willy and Wanda and others in its passport. Belgians can request the new passports from February 7.

In a statement, the Belgian government said, “The new Belgian passport will be recognizable thanks to its original design, which honours one of the jewels of our culture: the heroines and heroes of comic strips.” The statement also said the new passports, which were developed with the help of anti-fraud specialists, will be safer than the previous ones.

According to Design TAXI, the complex illustrations might make it difficult to fraudulently duplicate the 32-page document. Despite its new features, the price of the new passport will remain unchanged.

This announcement has thrilled not just Belgians but comic lovers around the world. Appreciating this move, a person tweeted, “The Belgians are known for their love of comics. And while Tintin & Milou may display some questionable attitudes … the option of having your passport in comic-book design is appealing.”

In a related development, the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, tweeted, “On the occasion of the launch of the new passport, a temporary exhibition on the history of the Belgian passport will run at the Comics Museum (Zandstraat 20, 1000 Brussels) from January 28 to March 6, 2022.”

