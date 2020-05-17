Follow Us:
Sunday, May 17, 2020
COVID19

‘Silent protest is so powerful’: Belgian medics turn their backs on PM during visit to hospital

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral and prompted several reactions online. While several expressed disappointment over the government's approach towards the pandemic, others praised the medical staff for standing up.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 17, 2020 2:23:23 pm
covid-19, coronavirus, Sophie Wilmès, Brussels, hospital medics, hospital staff protest “Protest against Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes, hospital St. Pierre in Brussels,” tweeted a user while sharing a video of the incident. (Source: Twitter)

Belgium Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès received a cold reception from the medical staff at Saint Peter hospital in Brussels during her official visit to the hospital. A video of the medics turning their back towards the politician on her arrival went viral on social media, with many wondering what prompted the protests. The country has reported over 9,000 Covid-19 deaths.

“Protest against Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes, hospital St. Pierre in Brussels,” tweeted a journalist while sharing a video of the incident. According to a Brussel Times report, the cold reception was in response to the government’s approach towards the medical health care workers amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Apart from being disappointed about budget cuts and low salaries, the medics were also unhappy about the government trying to “recruit unqualified staff to provide support to nursing personnel” instead of hiring trained professionals, the report stated.

Watch the video here:

