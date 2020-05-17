‘Silent protest is so powerful’: Belgian medics turn their backs on PM during visit to hospital

“Protest against Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes, hospital St. Pierre in Brussels,” tweeted a user while sharing a video of the incident. (Source: Twitter) “Protest against Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes, hospital St. Pierre in Brussels,” tweeted a user while sharing a video of the incident. (Source: Twitter)

Belgium Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès received a cold reception from the medical staff at Saint Peter hospital in Brussels during her official visit to the hospital. A video of the medics turning their back towards the politician on her arrival went viral on social media, with many wondering what prompted the protests. The country has reported over 9,000 Covid-19 deaths.

“Protest against Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes, hospital St. Pierre in Brussels,” tweeted a journalist while sharing a video of the incident. According to a Brussel Times report, the cold reception was in response to the government’s approach towards the medical health care workers amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Apart from being disappointed about budget cuts and low salaries, the medics were also unhappy about the government trying to “recruit unqualified staff to provide support to nursing personnel” instead of hiring trained professionals, the report stated.

Watch the video here:

#BELGIUM – Protest against the Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes, hospital St. Pierre in Brussels.#coronavirus pic.twitter.com/fFsfgtfHKd — Ali Özkök (@Ozkok_A) May 16, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral and prompted several reactions online. While several expressed disappointment over the government’s approach towards the pandemic, others praised the medical staff for standing up.

Simple but effective protest, a polite suggestion for any NHS staff in the unlikely event of any current ministers visiting any time soon.@NHSMillion @SwanseabayNHS @NHS #NHS #coronavirusuk https://t.co/1r68cqIl7b — Hywel79 (@hywel1979) May 17, 2020

Silent protest is so powerful. Respect for the Healthcare in Belgium.

Despite the full and extended lock down the Corona victims are sky high in relation to other countries. Something goes terribly wrong 😡 https://t.co/1ZQQTi3UpI — Edith Kwaspen (@EdithKwaspen) May 17, 2020

Oh to live in a country where a message like this could have some chance of getting through to an audience. https://t.co/kIVyYB74eX — Jon Alper (@Jon_Alper) May 17, 2020

This is a clear message https://t.co/eGGYd0XjWf — Lore 🏳️‍🌈🇮🇪🇮🇹🇬🇧🇦🇷 (@lore_wheeler) May 17, 2020

