Belgian Crown Princess begins military training; photos and videos take social media by storm

The 18-year-old royal was seen in army fatigues receiving training at country's Royal Military Academy. (Source: @hildevautmans, @MonarchieBe/Twitter)

Belgium’s Crown Princess Elisabeth recently began a grueling military training course at the country prestigious military academy, taking social media by storm as photos and videos of the royal went viral.

In a video shared by the Belgian Defence, the 18-year-old heir to the thrown is seen along with 170 other officer candidates on their first day at the facility.

The future monarch took part in a military initiation training at Elsenborn Belgian army camp in Butgenbach dressed in army fatigues and shooting guns. Although the teen royal commenced her training in early September, the palace released the photos and videos only recently, creating a buzz online.

Princess Elisabeth, also known as the Duchess of Brabant, graduated from high school in Wales and is now spending a year studying Social and Military Sciences at the Royal Military Academy in Brussels, following in the footsteps of her father, King Philippe who attended the academy from 1978 to 1981.

During her training, she will be taught the values of Defence, such as discipline, respect, commitment and courage, as well as shooting, marching, and camouflage techniques, according to the military academy.

“It is an honour for us to have her with us, but we treat her just like any other pupil,” Major Isabel Vanhavermaet, who supervises the first years, told VRT.

“The camp lasts four weeks, and if Elisabeth passes, she will receive her blue beret from the Royal Military Academy during a ceremony on September 25 in the presence of her parents,” Brussels Times reported.

As the future monarch, the training, it is believed, will help the princess who will have an in-depth understanding of the country’s military powers.

Earlier this year, the Belgian royal palace shared a photo of young princess out running to prepare herself for her training at the military school. Only about 150 students are admitted each year after passing rigorous exams including Math, French and Dutch, physical tests and a psychologic evaluation, People reported.

Princess Elisabeth’s 18th birthday in October last year was a momentous celebration for the entire country. In royal terms, the Crown Princess is now old enough to rule without the help of a regent, which means eventually when she takes the throne to become the first Belgian queen to earn the title through birth rather than marriage. A law was passed in the country in 1991 to allow royal women to keep their place in the line of succession, even over their younger brothers.

