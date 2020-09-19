scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 19, 2020
Belgian Crown Princess begins military training; photos and videos take social media by storm

Princess Elisabeth, also known as the Duchess of Brabant, is following in the footsteps of her father, King Philippe who attended the academy from 1978 to 1981.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 19, 2020 1:04:55 pm
The 18-year-old royal was seen in army fatigues receiving training at country's Royal Military Academy. (Source: @hildevautmans, @MonarchieBe/Twitter)

Belgium’s Crown Princess Elisabeth recently began a grueling military training course at the country prestigious military academy, taking social media by storm as photos and videos of the royal went viral.

In a video shared by the Belgian Defence, the 18-year-old heir to the thrown is seen along with 170 other officer candidates on their first day at the facility.

View this post on Instagram

Lors des entrainements physiques, l’esprit d’équipe et l’importance du leadership sont mis en valeur notamment via une approche compétitive par équipe et à travers la désignation d’un responsable d’équipe.⁣ —————⁣ Tijdens de conditietraining wordt de teamspirit aangewakkerd door het competitieve karakter tussen de verschillende groepen. Tegelijk wordt het belang aan leiderschap onderbouwd door het aanduiden van een verantwoordelijke per groep.⁣ —————⁣ During the physical training, the team spirit is fueled by the competitive nature between the different groups. At the same time, the importance of leadership is substantiated by appointing a responsible leader for each group.⁣ ⁣ @royal_military_academy @defensie.ladefense #initiatie #initiatiekamp #campdinitiation #peloton #platoon #militair #kamp #camp #militaire #military #militarycamp #schietoefening #pratiquedutir #targetpractice #camouflage #taktiek #tactiek #tactics #sport #groepssport #sportengroupe #groupsport #drill #teambuilding #defensie #defence #Elsenborn #BelgianRoyalPalace #MonarchieBe ⁣ ⁣ 🎥 Kristiaan Grauwels

A post shared by Belgian Royal Palace (@belgianroyalpalace) on

The future monarch took part in a military initiation training at Elsenborn Belgian army camp in Butgenbach dressed in army fatigues and shooting guns. Although the teen royal commenced her training in early September, the palace released the photos and videos only recently, creating a buzz online.

Princess Elisabeth, also known as the Duchess of Brabant, graduated from high school in Wales and is now spending a year studying Social and Military Sciences at the Royal Military Academy in Brussels, following in the footsteps of her father, King Philippe who attended the academy from 1978 to 1981.

During her training, she will be taught the values of Defence, such as discipline, respect, commitment and courage, as well as shooting, marching, and camouflage techniques, according to the military academy.

“It is an honour for us to have her with us, but we treat her just like any other pupil,” Major Isabel Vanhavermaet, who supervises the first years, told VRT.

“The camp lasts four weeks, and if Elisabeth passes, she will receive her blue beret from the Royal Military Academy during a ceremony on September 25 in the presence of her parents,” Brussels Times reported.

As the future monarch, the training, it is believed, will help the princess who will have an in-depth understanding of the country’s military powers.

View this post on Instagram

Prinses Elisabeth en haar medestudenten startten op 2 september met de militaire initiatiefase in het Kamp Elsenborn te Bütgenbach. Het is een belangrijk onderdeel van haar opleiding (1ste jaar) Sociale en Militaire Wetenschappen aan de Koninklijke Militaire School (KMS). Deze initiatiefase wordt op 25 september afgesloten met een militaire plechtigheid in de KMS. De leerlingen die geslaagd zijn, ontvangen dan hun blauwe muts in het bijzijn van hun familieleden. De beelden tonen hoe een dag in het kamp eruitziet voor de Prinses en haar peloton.⁣ —————⁣ La Princesse Elisabeth et ses camarades de promotion ont entamé la phase d’initiation militaire le 2 septembre dernier. C’est sur les terrains du camp militaire d’Elsenborn (Bütgenbach) que ce camp d’initiation a lieu. La cérémonie de remise des bérets bleus en présence des parents, le 25 septembre prochain à l’ERM, marquera la fin de cette phase d'initiation militaire. Ce camp fait partie de la formation à l’Ecole Royale Militaire (ERM) de la Princesse, où elle suit la première année en Sciences sociales et militaires. Les images illustrent le déroulement d’une journée type à Elsenborn pour la Princesse et son peloton.⁣ —————⁣ Princess Elisabeth and her fellow students started the military initiation phase in Camp Elsenborn in Bütgenbach on September 2. It is an important part of her education (1st year) Social and Military Sciences at the Royal Military Academy (RMA). The blue beret ceremony in the presence of parents on September 25 at the RMA will mark the end of this military initiation phase. The images illustrate what a day in the camp looks like for the Princess and her platoon.⁣ ⁣ @royal_military_academy @defensie.ladefense #initiatie #initiatiekamp #campdinitiation #peloton #platoon #militair #kamp #camp #militaire #military #militarycamp #schietoefening #pratiquedutir #targetpractice #camouflage #taktiek #tactiek #tactics #sport #groepssport #sportengroupe #groupsport #drill #teambuilding #defensie #defence #Elsenborn #BelgianRoyalPalace #MonarchieBe⁣ ⁣⁣ 🎥 Kristiaan Grauwels

A post shared by Belgian Royal Palace (@belgianroyalpalace) on

Earlier this year, the Belgian royal palace shared a photo of young princess out running to prepare herself for her training at the military school. Only about 150 students are admitted each year after passing rigorous exams including Math, French and Dutch, physical tests and a psychologic evaluation, People reported.

Princess Elisabeth’s 18th birthday in October last year was a momentous celebration for the entire country. In royal terms, the Crown Princess is now old enough to rule without the help of a regent, which means eventually when she takes the throne to become the first Belgian queen to earn the title through birth rather than marriage. A law was passed in the country in 1991 to allow royal women to keep their place in the line of succession, even over their younger brothers.

