scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Top News

Beirut blast: Photo of this Lebanese nurse with newborn babies has become the symbol of resilience

Moved by the poignant moment the photographer shared the image on Facebook saying: "16 years of press photography and lots of wars. I can say I didn't see what I saw today in Ashrafia area, especially in front of the Al Roum Hospital".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 5, 2020 9:03:09 pm
beirut blast, beirut port explosion, beirut blast aftermath, lebanon hospital nurse viral photos, beirut nurse save newborns, beirut hospital nurse hero, viral news, indian express Powerful photo of a nurse saving three newborn in Beirut hospital’s maternity ward has gone viral. (Source: Bilal Marie Jawich/ Facebook)

As devastating videos and photos of the Beirut blast have flooded social media platforms, one picture of a nurse standing tall amid all chaos cradling three newborn babies has emerged as a symbol of hope.

The photos captured in a hospital in Ashrafia area, after a massive explosion ripped through the port areas of the Lebanon capital, has gone viral, with people describing it as “heartbreaking yet hopeful”. Clicked by Lebanese photojournalist Bilal Jawich near the epicentre of the blast, the photo showed a nurse embracing three newborns in her arms, while making a call on the landline, as shattered glass and blood can be seen around.

Moved by the poignant moment, the photographer shared the image on Facebook saying: “16 years of press photography and lots of wars. I can say I didn’t see what I saw today in Ashrafia area, especially in front of the Al Roum Hospital”.

As blast severely damaged communication networks and electricity in the city, the shutterbug added that the nurse at hospital’s maternity ward remained calm and carried on with her job to get additional help “holding three newborn babies and surrounded by dozens of bodies and wounded.”

See the photographer’s original post here:

The photo was shared on multiple platforms from Instagram to Reddit and particularly on Twitter where the unidentified nurse was hailed a ‘hero’ and ‘angel’ by people across the globe. Many also wondered how she remained calm and lauded her for her efforts to protect the babies.

Saint George Hospital University Medical Center also known as Al Roum Hospital, is one of the oldest medical institution in Lebanon was severely damaged by the explosion. The facility’s disaster management spokesman George Saad said the damage left the hospital non-operational. “There are a lot of victims, we lost four nurses and patients, visitors, many dead and many injured, we had like 200 injured,” Saad was quoted by English Alarabiya.

Hospitals in Lebanon’s capital have been forced to treat the injured in parking lots after the explosion damaged hospitals buildings and left a big part of Beirut without electricity.

Over 4000 people were wounded and more than 100 were killed during the blasts in Downtown Beirut on Tuesday, Lebanon’s health minister said. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the blast wrecking damages in the hospital building, healthcare workers in the country have emerged as heroes amid the crisis.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 05: Latest News

Advertisement