Artist plays cello amid destroyed buildings in Beirut, netizens call it ‘haunting’: ‘My heart breaks for the world’

In the middle of this shattered landscape, Lebanese cellist Mahdi Sahely chose an unusual way to respond. Sitting atop the remains of destroyed buildings, he began to play his cello

Beirut is reeling from the impact of fresh Israeli airstrikes that have left parts of the city in ruins. Entire streets are buried under debris, residential buildings have been reduced to rubble, and countless families have been forced to flee their homes, struggling to process the scale of the devastation.

In the middle of this shattered landscape, Lebanese cellist Mahdi Sahely chose an unusual way to respond. Sitting atop the remains of destroyed buildings, he began to play his cello. A video of the moment, later shared on Instagram, shows him surrounded by broken concrete and twisted metal, his music echoing through the silent wreckage.