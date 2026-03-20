Artist plays cello amid destroyed buildings in Beirut, netizens call it ‘haunting’: ‘My heart breaks for the world’

Beirut is reeling from the impact of fresh Israeli airstrikes that have left parts of the city in ruins. Entire streets are buried under debris, residential buildings have been reduced to rubble, and countless families have been forced to flee their homes, struggling to process the scale of the devastation.
In the middle of this shattered landscape, Lebanese cellist Mahdi Sahely chose an unusual way to respond. Sitting atop the remains of destroyed buildings, he began to play his cello. A video of the moment, later shared on Instagram, shows him surrounded by broken concrete and twisted metal, his music echoing through the silent wreckage.
The recent wave of heavy strikes has resulted in deaths, injuries, and widespread displacement. Multi-storey housing blocks have collapsed, leaving neighbourhoods deserted and covered in dust and debris. Yet Sahely’s performance stood out as a striking symbol of resilience – a reminder that creativity and compassion can endure even during times of profound loss.
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He later posted another clip of himself performing in the devastated streets, once again framed by shattered structures. The caption reads: “In the midst of war and destruction, music plays a melody of hope, turning the sighs of suffering into melodies that reflect the resilience of the human spirit.”
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The videos drew emotional reactions online, with many viewers praising the courage behind the act. Some described the performance as ‘haunting’, saying it captured both the sorrow and the quiet strength of those living through the attacks.
One social media user wrote, “My heart breaks for the world but your music is a reminder that there is still some good in humanity.” Another commented, “Breaks my heart… No one should have to suffer. As long as music brings peace and love to these populations.” A third added, “Keep the faith. Keep the music inside your heart. You are helpful with your art. Thank you to share it,” while someone else simply observed, “When art plays the melody of sadness.”
Among the latest targets was the Bachoura neighbourhood in central Beirut, where a 22-storey building was brought down, further adding to the widespread destruction already seen across the city.