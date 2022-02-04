Beijing Games 2022: Google kicks off Winter Olympics with cute animated doodle

As Winter Olympics 2022 kick off in Beijing, China, on Friday, Google marked the occasion with an animated doodle.

Using adorable animations of various animals such as tigers and rabbits, the colourful doodle on the search engine homepage shows them participating in some of the winter events.

After clicking on the animated doodle that captures the excitement of all competing participants, users are directed to a Google search page showing news related to the Winter games and Olympics own website listing events and scheduling details, among other things.

“The competitive critters featured in today’s Doodle have gathered from all over the world under the winter sky to keep their cool and put their opponents on ice,” the tech giant wrote on their blog accompanying the doodle for the two-week sporting extravaganza.

“Who will be pouncing on victory and scurrying home an international legend?” they asked.

With a motto of “Together for a Shared Future”, the Beijing Winter Olympics are taking place from February 4 to February 20 with around 3,000 athletes competing in 109 different events.

The Winter Paralympics hosted in Beijing will kickstart from March 4 and will conclude on March 13, with 736 competitors across 78 events.

While most events will be hosted in the title city of Beijing, some outdoor events are scheduled to take place in nearby cities of Yanqing and Chongli.

As the mega sporting events are being hosted amidst the pandemic, athletes and officials will be kept in secure “bubbles” with no spectator allowed.

While the game holds utmost importance to competitors, the event has has drawn criticism from various quarters. It is seeing protests from environmental groups over creation of artificial snow, while many countries like India are boycotting the event on diplomatic levels.