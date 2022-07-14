scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 14, 2022

Beer company wins hearts trying to find ‘heroes’ who helped driver after ‘accident’

After a truck carrying supplies for Cass spilled 2,000 beer bottles on the road in Chuncheon, South Korea, many turned up to help

Updated: July 14, 2022 5:12:13 pm
People were impressed how passersby stepped in to help the truck driver.

While companies usually set aside a big chunk of their budgets for publicity, it’s not every day that brands put out notices or ads to trace ‘heroes’ and thank them. Recently, a South Korean beer company became the talk of the town after releasing a special video to find strangers who stepped in to help their transportation driver after an accident.

At the end of last month, a truck carrying supplies for Cass, spilled 2,000 bottles of beer on the road in Chuncheon. CCTV footage of the accident shows the door of the container truck opening as it attempted to turn at an intersection and throwing scores of crates with glass bottles on the road. While the driver quickly stopped his vehicle and set out to clear the mess, dozens of passersby stopped to help him.

In the video uploaded by the beverage company on YouTube, while some joined the cleaning operation with wipers, others gathered the crates on the side of the road. Video also showed two men managing the traffic, allowing drivers to pass by carefully without hurting the people busy cleaning. The thoughtful gesture by the kind strangers now has people saying it has reaffirmed their faith in humanity.

Sharing the heart-warming footage online, Cass expressed their gratitude towards the heroes who helped despite heavy showers and didn’t mind getting drenched. Thanking the locals, they said further accidents or injuries were prevented, adding it took about 30 minutes to clean the mess.

Now, through a QR code shown at the end of the video, the company has requested people who helped the driver to come forward. They also added in their YouTube description that the truck driver was also not fired or disciplined, and the accident was covered by insurance.

People on social media were touched by not only the heroes who helped the driver, but also the company that stepped up to acknowledge those who helped.

