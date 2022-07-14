Beer company wins hearts trying to find ‘heroes’ who helped driver after ‘accident’

While companies usually set aside a big chunk of their budgets for publicity, it’s not every day that brands put out notices or ads to trace ‘heroes’ and thank them. Recently, a South Korean beer company became the talk of the town after releasing a special video to find strangers who stepped in to help their transportation driver after an accident.

At the end of last month, a truck carrying supplies for Cass, spilled 2,000 bottles of beer on the road in Chuncheon. CCTV footage of the accident shows the door of the container truck opening as it attempted to turn at an intersection and throwing scores of crates with glass bottles on the road. While the driver quickly stopped his vehicle and set out to clear the mess, dozens of passersby stopped to help him.

In the video uploaded by the beverage company on YouTube, while some joined the cleaning operation with wipers, others gathered the crates on the side of the road. Video also showed two men managing the traffic, allowing drivers to pass by carefully without hurting the people busy cleaning. The thoughtful gesture by the kind strangers now has people saying it has reaffirmed their faith in humanity.

Sharing the heart-warming footage online, Cass expressed their gratitude towards the heroes who helped despite heavy showers and didn’t mind getting drenched. Thanking the locals, they said further accidents or injuries were prevented, adding it took about 30 minutes to clean the mess.

Now, through a QR code shown at the end of the video, the company has requested people who helped the driver to come forward. They also added in their YouTube description that the truck driver was also not fired or disciplined, and the accident was covered by insurance.

People on social media were touched by not only the heroes who helped the driver, but also the company that stepped up to acknowledge those who helped.

Amazing neighborhood, I wish people are like these guys all over the world be willing to help everyone anytime in any given circumstances! Take Care Everyone!!! — 알렌 마가리타 (@L2JhsyRabbitFox) July 14, 2022

Always nice to have people willing to help someone in need. Also, I can imagine the smell of that many broken bottles of beer 🤢. — mwy (@wreddpepper) July 14, 2022

If this happened in the US you would have people doing cringe tik toks in the middle of the spill 💀💀 — POSSIBLEPRESENT (@Possible_AV) July 14, 2022

there’s still good in this world 🥺💜💜💜 — SugaJmV💜APOBANGPO💜Nza7🌈🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈🇵🇭 (@svartsvanOeMI21) July 13, 2022

The first thing I saw was the driver owning it and cleaning up rather than waiting on somebody else. — Gov. Mike Hukabert Sophomore Name 🇺🇸🌖⛓🕸 (@ust_lunatic) July 14, 2022

This site pushes us to be snarky and mean and hard of heart. Or maybe that’s just me. Thank you for the reminder that there are still decent people in the world. I think we all have that in us. I hope. — JM Franklin (@JMFrank_Writer) July 14, 2022

In Finland people would be licking the beer like Homer Simpson. https://t.co/EEqhn04HFY — Finndamage (@Finndamage) July 14, 2022