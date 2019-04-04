‘Because she was a mum’: NZ PM Jacinda Ardern pays for a woman’s groceries who forgot wallet

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern is winning hearts online after she paid for a mother’s groceries as the woman forget her purse. A mother-of-two from Auckland had reached the billing counter, with her children in tow, and was about to pay for her shopping when she realised she’d left her wallet at home. Thanks to the PM who was there at the time decided to help the mother.

“Just when you think Jacinda Ardern couldn’t get any more lovely, low key and authentic … she goes and pays for your groceries at the supermarket, because you’ve got your shopping, have two kids with you and are about to put it all back as you forgot your wallet,” the grateful mother wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post, NZ Herald reported.

But the news was confirmed by the prime minister herself recently during a daily press briefing. When asked why she did that, the 38-year-old leader, a mother herself of a daughter, said, “Because she was a mum”.

In the post, the woman also said she tried to explain to her children how the prime minister had just bought their groceries. “All they cared about was how silly mummy was forgetting her wallet. Totally lost on them,” The Stuff reported.

The woman’s friend, Helen Burness, too shared the news on Twitter and wrote, “like we didn’t love her enough, @jacindaardern paid for my friends’ shopping in the supermarket the other day when she had forgotten her purse and had two screaming kids in tow. SIGH!”

Great article. Also, like we didn’t love her enough, @jacindaardern paid for my friends’ shopping in the supermarket the other day when she had forgotten her purse and had two screaming kids in tow. SIGH! https://t.co/wsu0ukcJmB — Helen Burness (@HBurness) March 31, 2019

The news quickly garnered a lot of attention online and Netizens said it’s just another reason why they love the politician even more.

1. She was in the queue in the supermarket.

2. She paid for the shopping.

3. She didn’t tell anyone.

4. Could she be ANY more lovely than she’s been?

5. She has the most wonderful enthusing, authentic, human smile. #PM #JacindaArdern you are wonderful https://t.co/DsUmNvpWm0 — ghazala butt (@delariviera) April 4, 2019

So proud to be an ‘honorary Kiwi’ with a woman like this showing the World how it’s done. #girlcrush 👌👌😍 @jacindaardern https://t.co/tKqLzQ8e3H — Kristy D (@iamkristydillon) April 4, 2019

It is not surprising that Jacinda Ardern paid for a mother’s shopping when she forgot her wallet – b/c that is who she is but that she does the shopping! What head of state does the shopping? Can we give this woman the Noble Peace prize?https://t.co/AJs6qijXtN — Ponderosa (@elyasgarad) April 4, 2019

Local grocery. Because our little kiwi world is wonderful.

Don’t forget, this is the same country where, when electronic pmt machines went down one Christmas Eve, shops sent people home WITH their groceries and told them to come back and pay later.

https://t.co/JCSCNrCCj5 — Polly (@mme_hammond) April 4, 2019

Jacinda Ardern shows the rest of the world’s leaders how a leader should be! Honest, compassionate, upstanding for civil rights, respectful, fair and a strong, good decent person! Wonderful human being! 👍❤️ https://t.co/1qBX9JC1aw — Tony Adams (@tadams1967) April 4, 2019

I’m not surprised by this from what I know of her… but maybe just a little that the PM of NZ is at the grocery store buying her own groceries. Respect. https://t.co/kOV6exAQbw — Pixelpump (@pixelpump) April 4, 2019