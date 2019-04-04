Toggle Menu
'Because she was a mum': NZ PM Jacinda Ardern pays for a woman's groceries who forgot wallet

In the post, the woman also said she tried to explain to her children how the prime minister had just bought their groceries. "All they cared about was how silly mummy was forgetting her wallet. Totally lost on them."

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is winning hearts online with her act of kindness. (Source: AP)

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern is winning hearts online after she paid for a mother’s groceries as the woman forget her purse. A mother-of-two from Auckland had reached the billing counter, with her children in tow, and was about to pay for her shopping when she realised she’d left her wallet at home. Thanks to the PM who was there at the time decided to help the mother.

“Just when you think Jacinda Ardern couldn’t get any more lovely, low key and authentic … she goes and pays for your groceries at the supermarket, because you’ve got your shopping, have two kids with you and are about to put it all back as you forgot your wallet,” the grateful mother wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post, NZ Herald reported.

But the news was confirmed by the prime minister herself recently during a daily press briefing. When asked why she did that, the 38-year-old leader, a mother herself of a daughter, said, “Because she was a mum”.

In the post, the woman also said she tried to explain to her children how the prime minister had just bought their groceries. “All they cared about was how silly mummy was forgetting her wallet. Totally lost on them,” The Stuff reported.

The woman’s friend, Helen Burness, too shared the news on Twitter and wrote, “like we didn’t love her enough, @jacindaardern paid for my friends’ shopping in the supermarket the other day when she had forgotten her purse and had two screaming kids in tow. SIGH!”

The news quickly garnered a lot of attention online and Netizens said it’s just another reason why they love the politician even more.

