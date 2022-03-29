Twitter fills up with beautiful pictures of cherry blossoms as flowers bloom in Japan

Last week, the first buds of cherry blossoms bloomed in Japan marking the beginning of the famed cherry blossom season.

Soon people around the country stepped out for their annual cherry blossom viewing as the pink flowers came upon trees along the streets and parks.

According to the Japan Times, this year the cherry blossoms flowered four days earlier than the average time. Many people took to social media to document the stunning cherry blossoms in their full glory.

my coord for cherry blossom viewing from this weekend 🌸💗🎀 pic.twitter.com/GIeNT07QQt — Squid (@squidnt) March 29, 2022

One of my favorite time of the year, sakura and hanami season 😍🌸 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Oh and gaijin community dekat kampung ni best and friendly and it was so nice to get to do hanami with them ☺️ pic.twitter.com/iKGQJeenOM — aidainhioki 🇯🇵🇲🇾 (@aidanurariza) March 27, 2022

Tokyo’s famous UENO PARK is in full cherry blossom bloom #満開 #uenopark have you been here before during SAKURA season? pic.twitter.com/nc7imDOcah — John Daub (ONLY in JAPAN) (@ONLYinJAPANtv) March 29, 2022

In Japan the cherry blossom trees are known as Sakura 🌸

They are seen as symbols of renewal and hope as well as a reminder that life is fragile and precious pic.twitter.com/CIKpLSBEVn — Emma ♡ (@emmaelry_) March 23, 2022

Check out the beautiful cherry blossoms in #Japan! Did you know, the cherry blossom capital of the world is Macon, GA? pic.twitter.com/DRK0VF63Rk — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) March 29, 2022

In Japan, the cherry blossom season has arrived this spring. The video is in Tokyo and the city is very beautiful with cherry trees in full bloom. It is common to see people on the street taking pictures of them. The pink petals dance and dance when the wind blows. pic.twitter.com/h9odztc3wP — 🇯🇵Epic Japan🙋‍♀️ (@EpicJapan_PR) March 29, 2022

Late night hanami yesterday around the Nijo Castle area. pic.twitter.com/defsHrveYY — Oliver Jia (オリバー・ジア) (@OliverJia1014) March 29, 2022

While people were able to visit parks for flower viewing but in many places, the traditional “hanami” picnics that take place under the cherry blossom trees were banned to restrict the spread of Covid-19. These curbs were put in place at popular spots like Inokashira Park and Yoyogi Park with restricted entry and prohibitions in banquets, much to the disappointment of many.

A friend is in Yoyogi Park, where everything is fenced off to prevent hanami parties. Utter madness, isn’t it? You can spend all day in a crowded izakaya but you can’t have a picnic in the open air. pic.twitter.com/OWUgpadxH6 — Miss Brown’s Boy (@MissBrownsBoy) March 25, 2022

Cherry blossoms also bloomed in other parts of the world, including Washington DC, where the trees were first planted in 1912 as part of a friendship gift from Japan.

ICYMI: Cherry blossoms hit peak bloom in Washington, D.C. These beloved blossom trees were given as a friendship gift from Japan in 1912 pic.twitter.com/7LonaLv2Qn — Reuters (@Reuters) March 27, 2022

Mom was told by someone that Washington DC Cherry blossoms are “overrated” and the early April rush to the Tidal Basin is just “marketing hype” and that is such a horribly wrong take! 😳😳😳 Sure, it’s no Japan, but DC’s cherry blossom peak is spectacular! pic.twitter.com/YLtmHU2LiL — Gaurav Sabnis 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@gauravsabnis) March 20, 2022

The cherry blossoms, which are the national flower of Japan, have historical and cultural value dating back hundreds of years. Explaining the significance of the flowers, a Twitter user wrote, “In Japan the cherry blossom trees are known as Sakura They are seen as symbols of renewal and hope as well as a reminder that life is fragile and precious.”