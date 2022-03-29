scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Twitter fills up with beautiful pictures of cherry blossoms as flowers bloom in Japan

Many places in Japan have prohibited the traditional hanami picnics in cherry blossom parks as part of Covid-19 prevention measures.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 29, 2022 4:30:38 pm
Cherry blossoms japan, japan cherry blossom festival, cherry blossoms bloom in japan, hanami cherry blossom picnics, cherry blossom viewing, Indian Express.Cherry blossom, known as Sakura in Japanese, is Japan’s national flower.

Last week, the first buds of cherry blossoms bloomed in Japan marking the beginning of the famed cherry blossom season.

Soon people around the country stepped out for their annual cherry blossom viewing as the pink flowers came upon trees along the streets and parks.

ALSO READ |Juhyos: Japan’s ‘snow monsters’ emerge again

According to the Japan Times, this year the cherry blossoms flowered four days earlier than the average time. Many people took to social media to document the stunning cherry blossoms in their full glory.

While people were able to visit parks for flower viewing but in many places, the traditional “hanami” picnics that take place under the cherry blossom trees were banned to restrict the spread of Covid-19. These curbs were put in place at popular spots like Inokashira Park and Yoyogi Park with restricted entry and prohibitions in banquets, much to the disappointment of many.

Cherry blossoms also bloomed in other parts of the world, including Washington DC, where the trees were first planted in 1912 as part of a friendship gift from Japan.

The cherry blossoms, which are the national flower of Japan, have historical and cultural value dating back hundreds of years. Explaining the significance of the flowers, a Twitter user wrote, “In Japan the cherry blossom trees are known as Sakura  They are seen as symbols of renewal and hope as well as a reminder that life is fragile and precious.”

 

