‘This is priceless’: Video shows Beatles producer George Martin revealing why he signed the band

The Beatles is arguably one of the greatest boy-band in history. However, along with the Fab Four, much credit is also given to their producer Sir George Martin, who signed the rock band and helped them succeed around the globe.

Now, in a new video, the endearing reason behind his offer to the musicians is melting hearts online.

In the sweet moment going viral, Giles Martin, the son of the late Beatles producer, shared a footage of his father talking about his first meeting with the band to his granddaughter. The legendary record producer can be heard reminiscing about the time and telling the young girl that despite them not being “brilliant” at first, why did he sign them.

Listing many attributes that moved Sir Martin, he recalled: “They were funny, they were very clever, they said all lovely things, they were the kind of people that you liked to be with.”

“When I listened to what they did, it was ok but it wasn’t brilliant,” he politely said. “But the magic bit came when I started to get to know them, because they were terribly good people to know,” he continued.

“So I thought well, if I feel this way about them, other people will feel this way about them, so therefore they should be fairly popular,” the legendary producer, who passed away in 2016, was heard saying about the Fab Four.

I don’t normally share anything personal but this my dad from a while back explaining to my daughter he signed the Beatles. Ordinary people do extraordinary things. Great decisions are made for the simplest reasons. “I figured if I like them this much other people might too” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j4bf96b4zS — Giles Martin (@mashupmartin) January 19, 2022

The revered English record producer, arranger, composer, who played a pivotal role in getting The Beatles to the world stage was referred to as the “Fifth Beatle”.

The elderly man also reminisced how he thought the band’s name was ‘silly’. “Who would ever want a group with the name ‘beetles’?” he heard telling his child. But soon revealed, “It’s ‘Beatles’ with an ‘A’ in it, like ‘Beat-les.’”

Quite unsurprisingly, the video garnered a lot of attention from music lovers all around the world, who loved the interaction and anecdote Martin had to offer.

