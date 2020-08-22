‘Midnight snack’: Bear wanders into California grocery store, leaves with a bag of chips

Luckily the bear went away grabbing his snacks and no one was hurt.

The coronavirus-induced lockdown in many countries may have forced people to stay indoors, but many wild animals are using this relative calmness in urban spaces to explore major city streets across the world. Recently, a brown bear sauntered into a supermarket and walked out with a bag of chips, like nobody’s business. The video, in which the animal is seen walking out with a bag of chips, has been shared widely online and left many amused.

The incident took place earlier this week in California, when a customer caught the animal ‘shoplifting’ on camera. Adina Baidoo, who captured the footage on her mobile phone, said that she was leaving the Safeway store in Kings Beach at Lake Tahoe with her cart at around 9:30 pm when she nearly ended up in a head-on collision with the brown bear.

“This bear… has gone into Safeway and has decided he’s going to go shopping,” she is heard saying in the video.

Watch the video here:

Baidoo said she first saw the bear wandering near a dustbin, eating some garbage. Later, when she returned leaving her shopping bags, she was shocked to see the big brown bear nonchalantly walking on the aisle while holding a packet of Tostitos chips in its mouth as it walked out.

“Someone made a high pitched sound that startled me so I looked up, and it is a good thing because I almost walked into the bear,” Baidoo was quoted by local KUTV.

According to Fox News, the bear didn’t cause a scene and thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident.

Earlier this month, a seagull became a social media sensation after it was caught on camera skillfully ‘shoplifting’ a packet of chips from a shop.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd