‘Porch pirate’: Bear steals Amazon package from woman’s home, video goes viral

While stealing delivery packages from front porch is not unheard of in the US, a Connecticut woman had an unusual offender: a black bear! The perpetrator is now going viral online after he was caught red-handed stealing the box from the home in Bristol.

In a video going viral, the four-legged culprit was seen sauntering across her driveway with the cardboard box in its mouth, like no big deal.

“This guy just took my package! You think @amazon gives replacements for bear thieves?!?” the woman wrote on Facebook sharing the footage from her surveillance camera. “I could bear-ly believe it until I watched my security cam,” the woman joked about the hilarious theft.

“Yea so if anyone sees an Amazon package in the Chippens Hill area with my name on it…feel free to bring it back?” Levine added in her original post.

While many speculated it must have been some food item the bear was drawn too, turns out it’s anything but edible — toilet paper! “Toilet paper. I can’t make this up,” the woman, who is a nurse replied in her comments.

Yes, the box the bear ran away with contained toilet paper rolls that the woman had got as her “back to school supplies”. As the rolls were lavender-scented, the mother-of-two joked may be the bear loved the smell of it.

Levine told NBC Connecticut she received an alert from her home security system about five minutes after Amazon dropped off the package and was “taken aback because I wasn’t expecting anyone else in my driveway.”

“It was hysterical like I said, I knew nothing in there was going to be irreplaceable so it was a fun afternoon for sure,” Levine added.

Although she has spotted black bears in the neighbourhood before, this was an unprecedented event. “I’ve never actually had one take a package out of my garage before! And this guy was quite a big one!” Levine told McClatchy News.

In the end, the bear dropped the tooth-punctured box and it was returned to her, Sacbee reported.

People on social media loved the “porch pirate” and how with confidence it took away the package. It also reminded of the American toilet paper brand, Charmin, that has a bear as a mascot and features for it’s commercials.