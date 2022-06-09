Bear stares down at pet dog. Watch video

Videos featuring pet animals’ encounters with wild animals often grab attention online. This time, a bear staring down at a pet dog has amazed netizens.

A clip shared by Now This News shows a pet dog standing on its hind legs near a window inside a bedroom. Outside the window, a large bear is seen clinging to a tree and staring down at the pet dog. The bear slowly descends from the tree and the intrigued dog gets a jolt.

The clip was captured by Erica Barretto, a New York resident, and Now This News identified the pet dog as her 8-year-old terrier, Benjamin.

Watch the video here:

This dog had a stare down with a bear from the other side of a bedroom window. Patterson, NY, resident Erica Barretto captured the footage of her 8-year-old terrier, Benjamin, holding his own against the much larger wild animal. pic.twitter.com/gIT9cXeI4b — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 8, 2022

The clip has garnered more than 32,000 views on Twitter. A Twitter user wrote, “I love this little guy.” Another user commented, “I really think I would have closed the window before grabbing the camera!”

I really think I would have closed the window before grabbing the camera! 😖 https://t.co/ZE0Oz0Pw4i — B.J. Peterson (@bjxmas) June 8, 2022

I love this little guy. https://t.co/lziuom85qj — Mary Ellen (@MaryPurls) June 8, 2022

In December last year, a video showing a mountain lion staring down a tiny pet dog in a Colorado house had gone viral. Netizens were shocked as the dog wagged its tail while the lion sniffed and pawed at the glass door separating the two.