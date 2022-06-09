Bear stares down at pet dog. Watch video

June 9, 2022 8:36:46 pm
Videos featuring pet animals’ encounters with wild animals often grab attention online. This time, a bear staring down at a pet dog has amazed netizens.
A clip shared by Now This News shows a pet dog standing on its hind legs near a window inside a bedroom. Outside the window, a large bear is seen clinging to a tree and staring down at the pet dog. The bear slowly descends from the tree and the intrigued dog gets a jolt.
The clip was captured by Erica Barretto, a New York resident, and Now This News identified the pet dog as her 8-year-old terrier, Benjamin.
Watch the video here:
Best of Express Premium
This dog had a stare down with a bear from the other side of a bedroom window. Patterson, NY, resident Erica Barretto captured the footage of her 8-year-old terrier, Benjamin, holding his own against the much larger wild animal. pic.twitter.com/gIT9cXeI4b
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 8, 2022
“This dog had a stare down with a bear from the other side of a bedroom window. Patterson, NY, resident Erica Barretto captured the footage of her 8-year-old terrier, Benjamin, holding his own against the much larger wild animal,” Now This News tweeted.
The clip has garnered more than 32,000 views on Twitter. A Twitter user wrote, “I love this little guy.” Another user commented, “I really think I would have closed the window before grabbing the camera!”
I really think I would have closed the window before grabbing the camera! 😖 https://t.co/ZE0Oz0Pw4i
— B.J. Peterson (@bjxmas) June 8, 2022
I love this little guy. https://t.co/lziuom85qj
— Mary Ellen (@MaryPurls) June 8, 2022
In December last year, a video showing a mountain lion staring down a tiny pet dog in a Colorado house had gone viral. Netizens were shocked as the dog wagged its tail while the lion sniffed and pawed at the glass door separating the two.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-