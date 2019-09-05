Viral Video: Bear spotted taking a nap in hotel, triggers hilarious reactions online

Staff of a hotel in Montana were surprised when they found an unexpected visitor. The T-4 Lodge in Big Sky posted a video on their Facebook page which showed a black bear casually sleeping over the countertop. The bear had found its way inside the woman’s bathroom via an open window of the hotel.
Once shared online, the video garnered a lot of attention on social media, with many cracking hilarious jokes on the situation.
“We had a surprise visitor last night in the hotel lobby. A yearling black bear found its way through a window into the ladies’ room,” read the viral clip, which has been viewed over 72 thousand times.
Watch the video here:
Though the staff initially let the animal find its way out, it didn’t budge. The hotel had to inform a rescue team that tranquilised the bear and took it away. “Huge shoutout to Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks for keeping our guests safe, while recognizing what a once-in-a-lifetime experience it was.” According to a CNN report, the bear was removed and located to another area of Montana and later released.
Here are some of the many hilarious reactions to the viral video: