Viral Video: Bear spotted taking a nap in hotel, triggers hilarious reactions online

Staff of a hotel in Montana were surprised when they found an unexpected visitor. The T-4 Lodge in Big Sky posted a video on their Facebook page which showed a black bear casually sleeping over the countertop. The bear had found its way inside the woman’s bathroom via an open window of the hotel.

Once shared online, the video garnered a lot of attention on social media, with many cracking hilarious jokes on the situation.

“We had a surprise visitor last night in the hotel lobby. A yearling black bear found its way through a window into the ladies’ room,” read the viral clip, which has been viewed over 72 thousand times.

Though the staff initially let the animal find its way out, it didn’t budge. The hotel had to inform a rescue team that tranquilised the bear and took it away. “Huge shoutout to Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks for keeping our guests safe, while recognizing what a once-in-a-lifetime experience it was.” According to a CNN report, the bear was removed and located to another area of Montana and later released.

