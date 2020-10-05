A bear got stranded on top of a garbage truck and the police had to help get it off

The Kidder Township Police Department on Facebook posted a picture of a black bear riding on top of the garbage truck which pulled into the department’s parking lot in Carbon County on September 30.

A police department in Pennsylvania had to assist a sanitation crew after a bear climbed on top of one of their garbage trucks.

The Kidder Township Police Department on Facebook posted a picture of a black bear riding on top of a garbage truck that pulled into the department’s parking lot in Carbon County on September 30.

“It’s been pretty frequent, almost daily that we’re getting a new bear complaint in the area,” Vincent Murrow, one of the officers from the Kidder Township Police told WNEP.com.

Take a look here:

In a response to the comments on the post, the police department said the animal made its way to the ground after the truck was backed up to a tree.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the post:

