Bear on a pole leaves passersby scratching their heads. Watch video

A bear on the pole will be the last thing one would expect to spot while strolling on a street. Residents of Bergen County town in the US’ New Jersey were left astounded over the last weekend by one such small black bear scampering up a pole.

The clip showing the bear clinging to a pole has gone viral. The video captured inside a car shows the bear holding the pole tight and looking down as passersby are seen watching the animal in awe.

“We’ve heard of pole dancers, but this is wild: A small black bear was spotted clinging to a pole on a busy street in Wyckoff Township, NJ. Local authorities were called and said the little guy climbed down and made his way back to a local pond after about 15 minutes,” read the caption of the clip.

Netizens came up with funny reactions. “He stayed up there for 15 minutes? The tips must have been excellent,” commented a user. Another user said, “He getting ready for the P-Valley premiere!”.

I got chased by a bear twice in my life. TRUST ME, ITS NOT FUN..!

Once in Jersey and another upstate. I almost died in the upstate one, when I bumped into a mom & 2 cubs, if it was not for a passerby in a pickup yelling for me to jump in the back.

Bear chased us for a while. — Robert Foster (@RobertFosterNYC) May 19, 2022

He stayed up there for 15 minutes? The tips must have been excellent — Derek Lane 🏳 (@DerekLaneLaw) May 19, 2022

That’s a polar bear https://t.co/ZkLS7D6aCH — Tyler Galban (@tylergalban) May 19, 2022

He getting ready for the P-Valley premiere! https://t.co/Tj6ZUWH183 — A Ho From Hisui 🛸 (@ZikenX) May 19, 2022 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The police officers who responded to the scene “kept an eye” on the bear, as per NJ.com. Animal control officers in the area do not respond unless the animal creates a ruckus.

Lt. Joseph Soto, the spokesman for the township police department, was quoted as saying by NJ.com that the bear went to a nearby pond to drink water. “The bear came down and ambled away. That’s really it. The bear was drinking water from a nearby pond and (continued) west on Franklin Avenue,” Soto told NJ.com.

“We just monitor them and make sure they’re not going to be aggressive toward anybody and let them walk back into the woods or wherever it is they need to go,” he added.