Bear named Hank the Tank is on the run from California police

Usually, bears are expected to be in hibernation in winters, but Hank the Tank has proved this wrong. Instead of sleeping through the season, the nearly 227 kg bear has gained notoriety for breaking into homes and foraging for food.

As per BBC, he has barged into several homes in California’s Lake Tahoe neighbourhood that have prompted people to install extra safety measures. Authorities have said there have been more than 150 calls related to Hank and close to 40 break-ins have been attributed to the bear in just the past six months.

What makes Hank so formidable is his large size. The Bear League, a wildlife conservation group, attributes his form to the fact that the animal has been consuming high-calorie human food instead of sustaining on wild produce.

So far, authorities have tried to deter Hank from venturing into residential areas by shooting bean bag bullets and using sirens but these efforts have proved to be useless.

The BBC reported that the bear might be euthanised after he is caught. Animal advocacy groups are opposing the option of euthanising the animal and demanding that Hank should instead be relocated to a bear sanctuary.

