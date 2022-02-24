scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Must Read

Bear named Hank the Tank is on the run from California police

The 227 kg bear has broken into more than 40 homes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 24, 2022 12:53:00 pm
Hank the tank bear breaks in more than 40 homes, Bear wanted by police in California, Save Hank The Tank, Bear breaks in homes in California, Indian ExpressAnimal advocacy groups are opposing the option of euthanising the animal and demanding that Hank should instead be relocated to a bear sanctuary.

Usually, bears are expected to be in hibernation in winters, but Hank the Tank has proved this wrong. Instead of sleeping through the season, the nearly 227 kg bear has gained notoriety for breaking into homes and foraging for food.

As per BBC, he has barged into several homes in California’s Lake Tahoe neighbourhood that have prompted people to install extra safety measures. Authorities have said there have been more than 150 calls related to Hank and close to 40 break-ins have been attributed to the bear in just the past six months.

What makes Hank so formidable is his large size. The Bear League, a wildlife conservation group, attributes his form to the fact that the animal has been consuming high-calorie human food instead of sustaining on wild produce.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

So far, authorities have tried to deter Hank from venturing into residential areas by shooting bean bag bullets and using sirens but these efforts have proved to be useless.

The BBC reported that the bear might be euthanised after he is caught. Animal advocacy groups are opposing the option of euthanising the animal and demanding that Hank should instead be relocated to a bear sanctuary.

In an appeal to save the bear, a Twitter user said, “Please don’t hurt Hank. The misconception is that he’s fine due his size but bears should be hibernating through winter. Hence, it may be the climate isn’t conducive; he’s awake, and hungry now.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 24: Latest News

Advertisement