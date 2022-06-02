‘Okay, buddy, go outside’: Bear inspects hotel lobby, spooks receptionist

No one would expect a bear to inspect a lobby at a hotel. A hotel receptionist was left terrified as the intruder wandered inside Steamboat Springs in Colorado in the US. She managed to capture the moment as the curious bear looked around and the video has taken the internet by storm.

The clip shared by ABC News showed the bear walking between sofas, climbing a few steps and also peeking inside a door.

Watch the video here:

The receptionist is heard screaming and saying in the video, “How do I get out of here? I don’t know what to do. No, I don’t. He is scared of me though. I think he is trying to stay away. Okay buddy, go outside.”

The woman seemed to be talking over the phone. “Yeah, but the front door. The back door was open. Oh, my God,” she says and screams as the bear walks past her cubicle.

Netizens were left shocked by the bear’s intrusion. “Guess where I would’ve been?? Locked in another room and I would’ve snuck in there,” commented a user.

Some users also came up with funny reactions. “Wow! Just looking for the continental breakfast,” commented a user.

Another user joked that the bear was checking the safety and quality of the hotel. “It’s inspection time, me. Bear checking safety and quality of the hotel,” read the comment.

