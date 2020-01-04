‘One heck of a bear hug’: Cub hugs human who rescued it from forest fire

As per the post shared on Twitter, the bear was clinging on to the man who saves it from a forest fire. As per the post shared on Twitter, the bear was clinging on to the man who saves it from a forest fire.

A heartwarming video of a bear cub hugging a human who rescued it from a forest fire is making the rounds on the Internet. The video, shared by Twitter user Julie Marie Cappiello, shows the cub clinging to the legs of his hero and refusing to let go.

Even as the man tries to leave, the baby bear chases him and clings on to him. The man finally bends down and plays with his rescued friend.

Watch the video here:

This bear, rescued from a fire, won’t let go of the man who saved him. 🐻 💓 pic.twitter.com/lY3wpbpYfI — julie marie cappiello Ⓥ (@jmcappiello) January 1, 2020

Despite the lack of details regarding the incident, the video, which was posted on January 1, has earned over 6,000 likes so far. Take a look at how people have reacted to the video here:

Maybe that bear is thanking the man and afraid to be left alone. 😢😥💔 — Must Do Travels (@mustdotravels) January 2, 2020

Bear hug ❤️ — Joel Barron (@JoelBarron13) January 2, 2020

That’s one heck of a bear hug — Oscar Yelnats (@OscarZuggado) January 2, 2020

Bless 🙏 — Mark (@XcaliburX) January 1, 2020

Heart warming gratitude. — Bee 🇬🇧 🇬🇧 🇬🇧 🐶 (@Bee42681881) January 2, 2020

Heartbreaking to see the loss of both human life and animals, really shocking — Andy Knowles (@andypk_andy) January 2, 2020

Nature is very harsh to Animals — Munir Ibn Nasr (@munex007) January 1, 2020

Oh my heart!!! — Miranda Mills (@Mirff_Milligan) January 1, 2020

Pick up that baby and snuggle it!!!! — Julia Edgerly Ⓥ (@JuliaEdgerly) January 2, 2020

As if to say, “Please don’t leave me here”. 😢 — Patricia Serpa (@RepPatSerpa) January 1, 2020

Poor animals. What are we doing to them? — igu (@dotdor) January 1, 2020

Okay who’s putting onions right here? — Yudi (@yudiartanaputra) January 1, 2020

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd