Saturday, January 04, 2020

‘One heck of a bear hug’: Cub hugs human who rescued it from forest fire

In this viral video, a bear cub is seen hugging a man who rescued it from a forest fire. Though it's unclear where the heartwarming moment was captured, the footage has garnered over 6,000 likes since it was posted on January 1.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 4, 2020 8:13:53 pm
Bear rescued from a forest fire, Bear cub hugs human, Forest fire, Trending, Indian Express news As per the post shared on Twitter, the bear was clinging on to the man who saves it from a forest fire.

A heartwarming video of a bear cub hugging a human who rescued it from a forest fire is making the rounds on the Internet. The video, shared by Twitter user Julie Marie Cappiello, shows the cub clinging to the legs of his hero and refusing to let go.

Even as the man tries to leave, the baby bear chases him and clings on to him. The man finally bends down and plays with his rescued friend.

Watch the video here:

Despite the lack of details regarding the incident, the video, which was posted on January 1, has earned over 6,000 likes so far. Take a look at how people have reacted to the video here:

